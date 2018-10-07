Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ACTU Australian Council of Trade Unions : Change the Rules goes global on World Day for Decent Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 04:58am CEST

As the peak body for working people in Australia announced a month-long series of public protests supported by a broadcast advertising blitz, the ACTU's call to Change the Rules has gone global.

The International Trade Unions Confederation has declared Change the Rules the theme of this year's World Day for Decent Work, which is observed today on Sunday October 7.

The World Day of Decent Work, now in its 10th year, marks the achievements of trade unions, and pays homage to those who have sacrificed so much in struggles for workers' rights and freedoms.

It is a renewed call for working people to stand up against a global economic system which benefits the privileged elite at the expense of working people and their families.

Unionists and allies from across the world will take part, with thousands of activities carried out by millions of people in more than 100 countries.

Quotes attributable to ACTU President Michele O'Neil:

'The rules are stacked against working people, both in Australia and around the world. Workers are struggling make ends meet while a small number of wealthy multinationals like Amazon, 7-11 and Exxon stash incalculable profits away in tax havens.

'In countries where working people are able to bargain together across industries or sectors, wages, employment, productivity and workers' safety are better, and inequality lower, than in countries like Australia where bargaining is limited to a single business.

'Australia and other countries around the world, from Cambodia and the Philippines to Hungary and the USA, are experiencing growing inequality as the result of excessive corporate power.

'But there is enough wealth in the world to meet the challenges of our time like creating decent work for all, ensuring universal social protection and tackling climate change.

'The rules need to change. And to achieve that, we need to give working people the tools they need to win fair pay rises and more secure jobs so that working people everywhere can live better lives.'

Disclaimer

ACTU - Australian Council of Trade Unions published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 02:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58aACTU AUSTRALIAN COUNCIL OF TRADE UNIONS : Change the Rules goes global on World Day for Decent Work
PU
04:08aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : HCM City develops smart tourism in Industry 4.0
PU
10/06Mexican president-elect pressures drugmakers to contain prices
RE
10/06UNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Report explores efforts to match skills with market needs
PU
10/06Exclusive - EBRD head faces investigation call over dossier on directors
RE
10/06PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We will achieve our country's goals with our own prescriptions and solutions”
PU
10/06Turkey's Erdogan tells ministers to stop using U.S. firm McKinsey
RE
10/06Turkey's Erdogan threatens to fine 'opportunists' who raise prices
RE
10/06FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : JBS Tolleson, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products Due to Possible Salmonella Newport Contamination
PU
10/06EU concerned by Italy's budget gaps for next three years, Italy defiant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WILLIAMS COMPANIES : WILLIAMS : Atlantic Sunrise project placed into full service
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..
3Dr. Jill Biden Lauds Vision for Ocean Conservation and Climate Literacy Museum in San Francisco
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Tractor-trailer damaged in crash with bridge
5NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : CITY: More railroad work needed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.