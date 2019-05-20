ACWA Awards Scholarships to Five California College Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $22,000 in scholarships to five undergraduate students enrolled at California public universities who are pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study. The students were recognized during ACWA’s 2019 Spring Conference & Exhibition in Monterey, where more than 1,500 local officials gathered for programs and panel discussions on key water issues.



“For many years ACWA and its partners have been proud to support and promote California’s next generation of water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey. “We congratulate this year’s group of undergraduate scholarship recipients and look forward to following their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”

The students and the 2019-’20 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

ACWA Scholarship ($3,500 each)

Nick Caton , an environmental science student at UCLA

, an environmental science student at UCLA Fernanda Rocha, a civil engineering student at UC Irvine

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000)

Chloe Fowler, an agricultural communications student at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Ted and Nancy Way Scholarship for the Next Generation of Water Leaders ($5,000 each)

Evangelina Chavez , an environmental studies student at CSU Sacramento

, an environmental studies student at CSU Sacramento Adam Taylor, an ecosystem management and forestry student at UC Berkeley

The recipient of ACWA’s $10,000 graduate scholarship – the Stephen K. Hall Water Law and Policy Scholarship – will be announced during ACWA’s 2019 Fall Conference & Exhibition in San Diego. For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships .

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627



