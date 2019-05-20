Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACWA Awards Scholarships to Five California College Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $22,000 in scholarships to five undergraduate students enrolled at California public universities who are pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study. The students were recognized during ACWA’s 2019 Spring Conference & Exhibition in Monterey, where more than 1,500 local officials gathered for programs and panel discussions on key water issues.

“For many years ACWA and its partners have been proud to support and promote California’s next generation of water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey. “We congratulate this year’s group of undergraduate scholarship recipients and look forward to following their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”

The students and the 2019-’20 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

ACWA Scholarship ($3,500 each)

  • Nick Caton, an environmental science student at UCLA
  • Fernanda Rocha, a civil engineering student at UC Irvine

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000)

  • Chloe Fowler, an agricultural communications student at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Ted and Nancy Way Scholarship for the Next Generation of Water Leaders ($5,000 each)

  • Evangelina Chavez, an environmental studies student at CSU Sacramento
  • Adam Taylor, an ecosystem management and forestry student at UC Berkeley

The recipient of ACWA’s $10,000 graduate scholarship – the Stephen K. Hall Water Law and Policy Scholarship – will be announced during ACWA’s 2019 Fall Conference & Exhibition in San Diego. For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat exclusively offers Microsoft's latest Xbox One S all-digital edition in UAE
AQ
01:03pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TxMPA Crowns 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel ‘Texas Off-road Truck of the Year'
PU
01:02pOil touches multi-week highs as OPEC signals may extend cuts
RE
01:02pOil touches multi-week highs as OPEC signals may extend cuts
RE
01:02pKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company OssDsign's share issue prior to listing on Nasdaq First North is oversubscribed
AQ
01:02pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Proposal for the designation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to the President of the French Republic
GL
01:02pHX Global SVP of Business Operations Attends Event Hosted by HRH Prince Charles of Wales
GL
01:02pDONALDSON : Breaks Ground for New Material Research Center at its Corporate Headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota
BU
01:02pIlluminate 2019 Early Bird Registration and Call for Papers Now Open
GL
01:01pAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Statement from the Annual General Meeting of Aino Health AB (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : suspends shipments to Huawei - Nikkei
2WYG PLC : WYG : Recommended cash offer for WYG plc by Tetra Tech
3FOXTONS GROUP PLC : Real estate agent Foxtons replaces finance chief as it warns of weak London market
4U.S., China bicker over 'extravagant expectations' on trade deal
5APPLE : Stocks slide as worries about Huawei fallout mount

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About