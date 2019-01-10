Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom's Proposed Tax on Drinking Water

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 07:50pm EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA Deputy Executive Director for Government Relations Cindy Tuck issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to tax water, which was part of his proposed 2019-20 state budget released today:

“The vast majority of the state’s residents have access to safe drinking water, but a small percentage of the population does not. This unacceptable reality is a social issue for the State of California. ACWA believes that making access to safe drinking water for all Californians should be a top priority for the State. However, a statewide water tax is highly problematic and is not necessary when alternative funding solutions exist and the state has a huge budget surplus.

“ACWA wants to work with Gov. Newsom, his administration, the Legislature and other stakeholders on a funding solution that does not impose a statewide water tax.”

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

ACWA Logo primary with tagline rgb.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:49pQSE gained 307.87 points last week
AQ
08:43pVODAFONE QATAR : gives visitors to coffee festival a feel for power of 5G
AQ
08:42pQSE kicks off 2019 weekly trade with a bang, gains over 300 pts
AQ
08:42pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : December revenue dips, first time in 10 months
AQ
08:41pSTATE BANK OF INDIA : Two Kerala govt staff arrested for SBI attack
AQ
08:41pQATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : Civil Defence carries out evacuation drill at QIIB building
AQ
08:41pVODAFONE QATAR : gives a taste of superfast 5G power to Kaffeinated Festival visitors
AQ
08:39pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Data Breaches Affect Over 1bn Users in 2018 – Report
AQ
08:39pNissan LEAF e+ joins world's best-selling electric vehicle family
GL
08:36pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Las Vegas police request Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA sample
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
2KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
4URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORP : URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORPORATION : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter End..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.