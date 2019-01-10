ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom's Proposed Tax on Drinking Water

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA Deputy Executive Director for Government Relations Cindy Tuck issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to tax water, which was part of his proposed 2019-20 state budget released today:



“The vast majority of the state’s residents have access to safe drinking water, but a small percentage of the population does not. This unacceptable reality is a social issue for the State of California. ACWA believes that making access to safe drinking water for all Californians should be a top priority for the State. However, a statewide water tax is highly problematic and is not necessary when alternative funding solutions exist and the state has a huge budget surplus.

“ACWA wants to work with Gov. Newsom, his administration, the Legislature and other stakeholders on a funding solution that does not impose a statewide water tax.”

