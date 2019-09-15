Log in
ACWA Comments on Gov. Newsom's Plan to Veto SB 1

09/15/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA President Brent Hastey is issuing the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he plans to veto SB 1 (Atkins):

“ACWA applauds Governor Newsom for recognizing that SB 1 would have derailed the ongoing Voluntary Agreement negotiations and led to unnecessary regulatory uncertainty for water agencies throughout California. His commitment to the collaborative Voluntary Agreement process reflects a belief in California and the people who are working hard, and working together, to truly benefit our communities, our economy and the environment.

“We regret that the coalition wasn’t able to reach an agreement with Senate President pro Tem Atkins over the concerns with the bill. However, we look forward to productively working with her and the Legislature on advancing California’s water future moving forward.”

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
