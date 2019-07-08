Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACWA Supports Legislature's Approval of Safe Drinking Water Funding Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:36pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Senate today approved SB 200 (Monning), putting California one step closer to enacting the second part of critical funding for a safe drinking water solution. The Assembly approved the bill on Friday, and it now awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

SB 200, which creates the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund, is the second part of an historic funding solution for disadvantaged communities in the state that do not have access to safe drinking water. The first part is in the state’s 2019-’20 budget, which Governor Newsom signed on June 27. The budget allocates $100 million from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) and $30 million from the General Fund for the current fiscal year. SB 200 provides $130 million per year from the GGRF for safe drinking water for future years until 2030.

“ACWA and its members applaud the leadership of Governor Newsom, Senate President pro Tem Atkins, Assembly Speaker Rendon and the work of many other legislators who played key roles in solving this complex problem,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey.

ACWA has long been a supporter of a sustainable funding source that would close the funding gap that exists for operation and maintenance costs for community water systems that treat water in disadvantaged communities but that does not tax a resource that is essential to life.

“While the vast majority of Californians have access to safe and reliable drinking water, the fact that there are residents in disadvantaged communities still lacking this access is unacceptable. Together with the State’s new budget, the passage of SB 200 provides a durable solution for ensuring access to safe drinking water for all Californians,” Hastey said.

Contact:
Heather Engel
Director of Communications
(916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/09IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Confirms Stock Options Granted
PU
07/09REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Inauguration of the MACC – Minho Advanced Computing Centre
PU
07/09UNICREDIT : successfully completes the sale of its remaining stake in FinecoBank
PU
07/09NETFLIX : TAKES NOTICE - “RED NOTICE” FINDS NEW HOME AT NETFLIX AND ADDS RYAN REYNOLDS TO ALL STAR CAST
PU
07/09CANNTRUST : Lost Money in CannTrust Holdings, Inc.?
BU
07/09CIFI : Issuance of additional us$300 million 6.55% senior notes due 2024 (to be consolidated and form a single class with the us$255 million 6.55% senior notes due 2024 issued on 28 march 2019)
PU
07/09ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS : Provides Second Quarter 2019 Operational Update
AQ
07/09ACWA Supports Legislature's Approval of Safe Drinking Water Funding Solution
GL
07/09DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
RE
07/09STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTED BY : Leffell michael j
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
4J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
5ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About