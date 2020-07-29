ACWA's John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship Awarded to Helen Rocha

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its first-ever John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship to Helen Rocha, an associate civil engineer at the Sacramento Water Agency.



Rocha has been a part of the water industry for 10 years and is passionate about the importance of planning and strategizing solutions that help California communities with their existing water supplies, infrastructure and water policies. She has worked with many smaller water districts, which has strengthened her committed to understanding issues relating to aging infrastructure, funding projects, identifying water supply issues and improving system reliability.

The John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship was created in 2019 to honor former ACWA Executive Director John P. Fraser for his 22 years of service to the Association and his numerous contributions to the water community, including creating the non-profit organization that would become the Water Education Foundation. The fellowship is presented each year to an individual working at an ACWA member agency who has been selected to participate in the Water Education Foundation’s annual William R. Gianelli Water Leaders Class.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

