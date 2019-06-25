Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADA Australian Dental Association : Calls for “added sugars” to be penalised in ratings system overhaul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

26 June 2019


Consumer advocacy group CHOICE has echoed the ADA's recommendation that the Health Star Rating (HSR) algorithm be changed to more accurately reflect commonly-recognised dietary guidelines.

CHOICE has called for an alternative algorithm to be used that, if applied, would see products currently enjoying four out of five-star ratings such as Milo, Nutri-Grain and Uncle Toby's Plus Protein tumble to just one-and-a-half stars.

In its submission to the Health Star Rating System review, the ADA argued for retention of the program which is designed to offer at-a-glance nutritional guidance to consumers, but noted that 'issues with the HSR algorithm [have] resulted in high added sugar products receiving four-star ratings or more (e.g. Milo, Nutri-Grain]'.

It went on to say that 'it is important to ensure the HSR is not drawing consumers away from whole foods towards processed/ ultra-processed foods.'

A key step in realising this goal would be to ensure 'that total sugar content be afforded a greater impact on the HSR rating of products.'

CHOICE policy and campaigns adviser Linda Przhedetsky, commenting on the group's proposed changes via an ABC News article on the changes, concurred arguing that '[the] system doesn't distinguish between the extra sugar that's added to foods like breakfast cereals, and the naturally occurring sugars in dairy or fruits.

'Health Stars are an important tool for making decisions about the food and drinks that we buy and incorporating a penalty for added sugars will ensure that the algorithm better reflects current nutrition advice.'

Both the ADA and CHOICE are arguing that the HSR, currently only used by 30 percent of products, be made mandatory, with the ADA noting in its submission:

'Whilst it has been demonstrated that the System has assisted consumers to make healthier food and beverage choices, the recommendation to continue the HSR as a voluntary scheme is unlikely to significantly increase consumers' ability to utilise the HSR to make direct product comparisons, further facilitate healthier selections or encourage product reformulation.'

For more on the ADA's HSR submission, go to 'Public consultation on the Health Star Rating System review' and for more on the CHOICE proposals, go to 'Health Star Rating system shake-up proposes penalising cereals that contain added sugars'

Disclaimer

ADA - Australian Dental Association Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 01:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pDOLLAR INDEX : inches higher after Fed curbs dovish enthusiasm
RE
09:22pADA AUSTRALIAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION : Calls for “added sugars” to be penalised in ratings system overhaul
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:07pChina Requests Canada Suspend All Meat Exports to Country
DJ
09:03pChina tells Canada to stop meat shipments over bogus documents
RE
08:55pFedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
RE
08:51pChina suspends pork imports from Canadian companies due to ractopamine levels
RE
08:47pAsia stocks slip after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut expectations
RE
08:22pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : G20 Meeting an opportunity to realise the benefits of the digital economy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5TESLA INC. : TESLA FACES DELIVERY BOTTLENECK AT CLOSE OF SECOND QUARTER: Electrek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About