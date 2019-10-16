Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADA Australian Dental Association : Eat up! Your vegetable waste can make you healthier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

17 October 2019


It's easy to dismiss the parts of the vegetable most people don't customarily use.

But during National Nutrition Week (13 - 19 October), people are being encouraged to eat vegetable skins, stalks and leaves that they might normally discard, and turn them into nutrient rich meals.

A continuation of Nutrition Australia's Try For 5 campaign, the emphasis on increasing vegetable intake comes in the wake of figures which show that less than 4% of Australian adults and less than 1% of children & teenagers are eating their recommended five serves of vegetables a day.

It's a critically important message for our mouths (and of course bodies overall) because the reality is that our eating habits play a major role in tooth decay, which is a diet-related disease. Sugar in the food and drinks we eat are consumed by bacteria to produce acid that attacks the tooth's enamel surface to cause decay. (Read more about the link between diet and oral health.)

Eating more vegetables, drinking more tap water, and limiting sugary snacks to mealtime, rather than between meals, are three major actions things people can do to increase their oral and general health. Numerous vegetables include important vitamins and minerals which promote healthy teeth and gums while eating raw vegetables, such as carrots and celery, help to stimulate saliva which acts to cleanse the mouth of food particles and acids.

Key tips to increase your intake of vegetables include:

- Eat more parts of your vegetables such as the skins, stalks and leaves.
- Use up your ageing vegetables that would otherwise go in the bin.
- Choose 'ugly' and 'imperfect' vegetables to prevent them going to landfill. They're just as nutritious, and often cheaper.
- Give ageing vegetables a second life by adding them to vegetable soups, stir fries or by creating your own vegetable stock.
- Have some 'go to' recipes up your sleeve that will help you use up your ageing vegetables.
- Learn how to store different types of vegetables, so they stay fresh for as long as possible..

For more information on ways to keep your oral health in tip-top shape, go to Your Dental Health and visit Australia's Oral Health Tracker.

Disclaimer

ADA - Australian Dental Association Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 23:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pDEB FISCHER : Senator Fischer Speaks on the Importance of USMCA
PU
08:29pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule -16 October 2019
PU
08:18pDollar nurses losses; pound's fate tied to EU summit
RE
08:14pU.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text - Mnuchin
RE
08:13pBank of England can fight a new slowdown, but fiscal policy has role too - Carney
RE
08:06pECB will implement September package but review is welcome - Villeroy
RE
07:51pU.S. diplomats, Congress take aim at China; Trump expects trade deal signing
RE
07:49pCOUNCIL OF MUNICIPALITY OF KIAMA : ANZAC centenary logo
PU
07:44pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 728, Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization of 2019
PU
07:44pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : S. 439, End Plush Retirements Act
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
2Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : CONSUMER LEGALIZATION ONE YEAR LATER: Aurora Cannabis Reveals Sneak Peek of Plans for N..
5U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal text - Mnuchin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group