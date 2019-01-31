ADAO Applauds State Attorneys General Petition to EPA to Require Reporting on Asbestos Imports and Uses

The
Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent
nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of asbestos exposure through
education, advocacy, and community work, applauds the announcement today
of the Attorneys
General of 14 states and the District of Columbia that are
petitioning the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to require the
asbestos industry to file reports on their imports of asbestos and
asbestos-containing products and inform the Agency of how and where they
are used.
Linda Reinstein, ADAO President and CEO stated, “We are grateful
and pleased that the states are showing leadership in holding the Trump
EPA accountable for its reckless disregard of public health. When they
denied ADAO’s petition, EPA irresponsibly refused to collect information
that its own scientists need to do their jobs properly and that workers
and the public need so they know whether they are being exposed to
asbestos and can protect themselves from harm.”
Today’s petition was co-led by Massachusetts AG Maura Healey and
California AG Xavier Becerra and joined by the attorneys general of
Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York,
Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, as well as the
District of Columbia.
The state AG petition echoes the September 26, 2018 petition to EPA by
ADAO and five other groups seeking similar reporting requirements for
asbestos and disclosure of critical information about asbestos use and
exposure to the public under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).
EPA denied that “Right to Know” petition on December 21, 2018, and
continued its pattern of failing to protect Americans from this deadly
substance.
The original petition from ADAO and other groups demonstrated that,
because of a loophole in EPA regulations, the largest asbestos importer,
Occidental Chemical Corporation, had failed to notify EPA of the amounts
of asbestos it was bringing into the U.S.
Commenting on EPA’s failure to acknowledge or correct this loophole, Ms.
Reinstein said that: “With the states calling for the same reporting
requirements as ADAO, we urge EPA Administrator Wheeler to reconsider
his indefensible position and eliminate the loophole that exempts
asbestos from the same reporting requirements that apply to thousands of
other chemicals.”
Asbestos is among the most dangerous chemicals ever produced. Expert
bodies agree there is no safe level of exposure. Recent
research indicates that nearly 40,000 asbestos-related deaths occur
in the US each year. Yet asbestos importation and use remains legal in
the US, with limited exceptions. ADAO research proves asbestos imports
surged in 2018.
Concurrent with the state filing, ADAO sent a letter to Acting
Administrator Wheeler to reverse his denial of the ADAO petition and
submitted an extensive rebuttal of EPA’s grounds for rejecting the
petition.
Bob Sussman, counsel for ADAO and a former EPA official, said
that “the petition denial is riddled with errors of law and fact,
misrepresents the basis for the petition and ignores information in the
docket and EPA’s own past statements. We believe a reviewing court would
overturn the petition denial and order EPA to require reporting on
asbestos.”
In addition to ADAO, the September 26, 2018 petition was filed by the
American Public Health Association (APHA), Center for Environmental
Health (CEH), Environmental Working Group (EWG), Environmental Health
Strategies Center (EHSC) and Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families (SCHF).
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by
asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest
non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to providing asbestos victims and
concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy,
and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about
the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and
protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.
