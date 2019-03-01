Log in
ADAO Applauds the U.S. Senate for Introducing the Fifteenth Resolution Designating April 1-7 “National Asbestos Awareness Week”

03/01/2019 | 11:00am EST

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work; today praised the Senate for introducing the 15th Resolution establishing April 1 - 7 as “National Asbestos Awareness Week.” Led by Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and original bipartisan cosponsors Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Dianne Feinstein (D-RI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Edward Markey (D-MA), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the resolution seeks to “raise public awareness about the prevalence of asbestos-related diseases and the dangers of asbestos exposure,” underscoring ADAO’s important mission. Linda Reinstein, President and Co-Founder of ADAO, issued the following statement:

“We are enormously thankful to Senator Tester and the 12 original cosponsors for introducing the bipartisan 15th ‘National Asbestos Awareness Week’. This non-controversial resolution proves that we can make progress when we work together to protect the American people, instead of simply advancing political agendas. Each year, up to 40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases while imports and use continue. ADAO looks forward to the passage of this important annual awareness and prevention Resolution and sharing the U.S. Surgeon General’s asbestos warning. Undoubtedly, this week will raise awareness and save lives.”

The World Health Organization states, “Exposure to asbestos, including chrysotile, causes cancer of the lung, larynx, and ovaries, and also mesothelioma (a cancer of the pleural and peritoneal linings). Asbestos exposure is also responsible for other diseases such as asbestosis (fibrosis of the lungs), and plaques, thickening and effusion in the pleura.”

About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to providing asbestos victims and concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy, and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.


© Business Wire 2019
