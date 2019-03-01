ADAO Applauds the U.S. Senate for Introducing the Fifteenth Resolution Designating April 1-7 “National Asbestos Awareness Week”

The Asbestos
Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit
dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy,
and community work; today praised the Senate for introducing the 15th
Resolution establishing April 1 - 7 as “National Asbestos Awareness
Week.” Led by Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and original bipartisan
cosponsors Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Dick Durbin
(D-IL), Dianne Feinstein (D-RI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Kamala
Harris (D-CA), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Cory Booker
(D-NJ), Edward Markey (D-MA), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), and Elizabeth
Warren (D-MA), the resolution seeks to “raise public awareness about the
prevalence of asbestos-related diseases and the dangers of asbestos
exposure,” underscoring ADAO’s important mission. Linda Reinstein,
President and Co-Founder of ADAO, issued the following statement:
“We are enormously thankful to Senator Tester and the 12 original
cosponsors for introducing the bipartisan 15th ‘National
Asbestos Awareness Week’. This non-controversial resolution proves that
we can make progress when we work together to protect the American
people, instead of simply advancing political agendas. Each year, up to
40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases while
imports and use continue. ADAO looks forward to the passage of this
important annual awareness and prevention Resolution and sharing the
U.S. Surgeon General’s asbestos warning. Undoubtedly, this week will
raise awareness and save lives.”
The World
Health Organization states, “Exposure to asbestos, including
chrysotile, causes cancer of the lung, larynx, and ovaries, and also
mesothelioma (a cancer of the pleural and peritoneal linings). Asbestos
exposure is also responsible for other diseases such as asbestosis
(fibrosis of the lungs), and plaques, thickening and effusion in the
pleura.”
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by
asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest
non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to providing asbestos victims and
concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy,
and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about
the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and
protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.
