ADAO Applauds the U.S. Senate for Unanimously Passing the Fifteenth Resolution (S.Res.92) Designating April 1-7 “National Asbestos Awareness Week”

The Asbestos
Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit
dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy,
and community work; today praised the Senate for passing the 15th
Resolution establishing designating April 1–7, 2019 as “National
Asbestos Awareness Week.”
S. Res. 92.
Linda Reinstein, President and Co-Founder of ADAO, applauded the
Senate for their work and noted, “This week will raise awareness of the
dangers of asbestos and save lives. Each year, up to 40,000
Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases. We are one
of the only nation’s in the world where asbestos remains in use and
imports of this deadly material continue to threaten public health. ”
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), one of the original bipartisan cosponsors
of the resolution said, “We have tragically lost too many Montanans
to diseases caused by asbestos.” Tester said. “As clean up continues in
places like Libby and Troy, we’ve got to ensure that folks understand
the dangers of asbestos so we can reduce exposure risks.”
Tester championed the legislation with bipartisan cosponsors Senators
Steve Daines (R-MT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Dianne
Feinstein (D-RI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Kamala Harris (D-CA),
Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Edward
Markey (D-MA), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). It
seeks to “raise public awareness about the prevalence of
asbestos-related diseases and the dangers of asbestos exposure,”
underscoring ADAO’s important mission.
During Asbestos Awareness Week, ADAO will feature multilingual
educational materials and videos. ADAO will also hold its 15th
Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference “Where
Knowledge and Action Unite,” April 5-6, 2019 at the Renaissance
Arlington Capital View Marriott in Arlington, VA, just outside of
Washington, D.C. Global experts will speak on the latest advancements in
asbestos disease prevention, treatment for mesothelioma and other
asbestos-caused diseases, and global asbestos ban advocacy.
The World
Health Organization states, “Exposure to asbestos, including
chrysotile, causes cancer of the lung, larynx, and ovaries, and also
mesothelioma (a cancer of the pleural and peritoneal linings). Asbestos
exposure is also responsible for other diseases such as asbestosis
(fibrosis of the lungs), and plaques, thickening and effusion in the
pleura.”
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by
asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest
non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to providing asbestos victims and
concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy,
and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about
the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and
protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006072/en/