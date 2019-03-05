ADAO Applauds the U.S. Senate for Unanimously Passing the Fifteenth Resolution (S.Res.92) Designating April 1-7 “National Asbestos Awareness Week”

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work; today praised the Senate for passing the 15th Resolution establishing designating April 1–7, 2019 as “National Asbestos Awareness Week.” S. Res. 92.

Linda Reinstein, President and Co-Founder of ADAO, applauded the Senate for their work and noted, “This week will raise awareness of the dangers of asbestos and save lives. Each year, up to 40,000 Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases. We are one of the only nation’s in the world where asbestos remains in use and imports of this deadly material continue to threaten public health. ”

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), one of the original bipartisan cosponsors of the resolution said, “We have tragically lost too many Montanans to diseases caused by asbestos.” Tester said. “As clean up continues in places like Libby and Troy, we’ve got to ensure that folks understand the dangers of asbestos so we can reduce exposure risks.”

Tester championed the legislation with bipartisan cosponsors Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Dianne Feinstein (D-RI), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Edward Markey (D-MA), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). It seeks to “raise public awareness about the prevalence of asbestos-related diseases and the dangers of asbestos exposure,” underscoring ADAO’s important mission.

During Asbestos Awareness Week, ADAO will feature multilingual educational materials and videos. ADAO will also hold its 15th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference “Where Knowledge and Action Unite,” April 5-6, 2019 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Marriott in Arlington, VA, just outside of Washington, D.C. Global experts will speak on the latest advancements in asbestos disease prevention, treatment for mesothelioma and other asbestos-caused diseases, and global asbestos ban advocacy.

The World Health Organization states, “Exposure to asbestos, including chrysotile, causes cancer of the lung, larynx, and ovaries, and also mesothelioma (a cancer of the pleural and peritoneal linings). Asbestos exposure is also responsible for other diseases such as asbestosis (fibrosis of the lungs), and plaques, thickening and effusion in the pleura.”

About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to providing asbestos victims and concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy, and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.

