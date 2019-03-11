ADAO Responds to New USGS Report That Asbestos Imports More Than Doubled in 2018

The
Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent
nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education,
advocacy, and community work; is deeply concerned by the 2019
United States Geological Survey (USGS) asbestos report confirming ADAO’s
findings that imports of raw asbestos into the United States are
surging.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005640/en/
Russian imported asbestos labeled: “Approved by Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States” (Photo: Business Wire)
According to the 2019 USGS report, U.S. imports of asbestos more than
doubled within a year, from 332 metric tons of raw chrysotile asbestos
in 2017 to 750 metric tons in 2018. The USGS reiterated that the
chlor-alkali industry remains responsible for nearly 100% of U.S.
asbestos imports and that ‘numerous materials’ provide suitable
substitutes for asbestos.
“Nearly 40,000 Americans die each year from preventable asbestos-caused
diseases, yet the EPA allows for imports and use to continue,” said Linda
Reinstein, President and Co-Founder of ADAO. “According to the EPA, Olin
Chemical, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Axial/Westlake are
the primary importers of raw asbestos. In 2018, more than $1,000,000 USD
was spent purchasing deadly raw chrysotile asbestos from Brazil and
Russia. Uralasbest, the largest Russian asbestos producer, marketed tons
of toxic chrysotile asbestos to American importers with an
image of President Donald Trump and the slogan 'Approved by Donald
Trump, 45th President of the United States.' While more than 60 nations
around the world have completely banned asbestos, the United States
government remains complicit in the deaths of thousands each year from
illnesses caused by asbestos exposure as they allow these imports to
continue.”
The USGS
also stated that several asbestos-containing products are being imported
into the U.S. in addition to the 750 metric tons of raw chrysotile,
including asbestos-containing brake materials, rubber sheets for
gaskets, tile, wallpaper, and potentially asbestos-cement pipe and
contaminated knitted fabrics, but the amount is “unknown.”
Because vital information about the levels of asbestos in imported
products and their use in the U.S. is not available, ADAO petitioned the
EPA in the fall of 2018 to require reporting by importers and users of
these products under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). EPA denied
the petition in December. ADAO
and other groups are currently challenging the petition denial in court.
“Trump’s EPA has repeatedly shown its disinterest in regulating
asbestos, a known carcinogen,” said Reinstein. “It is
reprehensible that the EPA allows for hundreds of tons of raw asbestos
and contaminated consumer products, like children’s crayons and make-up
marketed to tweens at Claire’s
and Justice stores, to be brought into the U.S. It’s time for
Congress to move expeditiously to pass The
Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act, a comprehensive, no-exemptions
ban of this deadly fiber.”
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by
asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest
non-profit in the U.S. dedicated to providing asbestos victims and
concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy,
and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about
the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and
protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. For more information,
visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005640/en/