ADATA Technology : HD830 External HDD and XPG SPECTRIC D80 Memory Module Wi...

ADATA HD830 External HDD and XPG SPECTRIC D80 Memory Module Win Prestigious Red Dot Design Award

Taipei, Taiwan - March 26th, 2019 - ADATA Technology, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories is pleased to announce that two of its products have been honored with a prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2019 for design excellence, namely the ultra-rugged ADATA HD830 external hard drive and the XPG SPECTRIX D80 hybrid-cooled RGB DDR4 memory module.

ADATA HD830 External HDD - Virtually Indestructible

The HD830 meets the U.S. Military's stringent MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard and can survive falls from up to 1.22 meters (4 ft.). A three-layer construction provides complete protection inside and outside, including a tough outer silicone casing that comes in red or blue, shock-absorbing buffer, and cushioned mounting that firmly holds the drive in place. The HD830's tough aluminum exterior is not just capable of surviving nasty drops and blunt force, but can also handle 3000kg of downward pressure, roughly equivalent to the combined weight of fifty average-sized people.

The HD830's robust aluminum exterior is crafted with a boldly grooved surface texture with a sandblasted finish and two sturdy side columns that give the HD830 the look of a true warrior. In an era of 4K Ultra HD videos and other high-resolution content, users can never have too much storage capacity. The HD830 has them covered with up to 5TB of storage capacity.

XPG SPECTRIX D80 DDR4 RGB Memory - World's First Memory Module with Hybrid Cooling

The SPECTRIX D80 is the world's first memory module to feature hybrid cooling capabilities. The D80 sports a liquid heatsink on its top side that benefits from a non-conductive fluid to dissipate heat. It works in conjunction with an aluminum heatsink and thermally conductive materials on the PCB to offer comprehensive cooling. ADATA XPG first introduced a prototype hybrid-cooled memory design during CES 2018 in Las Vegas to much excitement. The D80 is the realization of the design's viability for a commercially available memory module.

Equipped with programmable RGB lighting, the D80's liquid heatsink is a visually captivating inside any build. Users can customize the lighting effects by setting up patterns, pulse speed, lighting intensity, and more. Lighting control is intuitive with the XPG RGB Sync app, or users can choose to use an RGB lighting control software from any of the major motherboard brands.

Earlier this year ADATA announced that it had overclocked the D80 to a frequency of 5584MHz, a new record. The milestone was achieved with an Intel® Core i9-9900K processor and MSI MPG Z390I GAMING EDGE AC motherboard in an LN2-cooled configuration. This was the first time a memory frequency record was set with a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor.

About Red Dot Awards

The distinction 'Red Dot' has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. The awards are broken down into three disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. Each competition is organized once every year, and the products, communication projects, as well as design concepts and prototypes entered in the competition are evaluated by the Red Dot Jury, which convenes once a year for each competition based on the individual specialist areas of the members.

About ADATA - Innovating the Future

ADATA Technology is the world's second largest vendor of DRAM memory modules, ranks among the top 20 international brands from Taiwan, and holds over 500 memory-related patents. ADATA's main product lines include memory modules, USB flash drives, memory cards, solid state drives, and portable hard drives. With a commitment towards delivering innovation, quality, and performance, ADATA products have garnered international acclaim and awards including iF Design, Red Dot Design, CES Innovation, Good Design, COMPUTEX Best Choice, and Taiwan Excellence. The hummingbird is ADATA's brand mascot, and it represents the company's agility to innovate and improve people's lives through technology. For more information, please visit industrial.adata.com.