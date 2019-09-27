Log in
ADB Asian Development Bank : Adds Funding for Green Cities Project in Heilongjiang Province, PRC

09/27/2019 | 12:53am EDT

BEIJING, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (27 September 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $150 million in additional financing for a project that is helping to revitalize and diversify the economy, clean the environment, and improve the living conditions in the four coal-dependent cities of Hegang, Jixi, Qitaihe, and Shuangyashan in Heilongjiang Province in the People's Republic of China (PRC).

In December 2017, ADB approved the Heilongjiang Green Urban and Economic Revitalization Project and the overall project is expected to be completed in 2023.

'ADB remains committed to supporting the PRC and its northeastern region through a comprehensive strategy to catalyze a much needed transformation towards a non-coal, more climate-friendly, and sustainable future, and this project in Heilongjiang Province may serve as a model for other cities in the country and the Asia and Pacific region,' said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for East Asia Mr. Stefan Rau.

The project cities were important bases for coal mining and electricity production in the PRC especially between 1949 and 2013. Since then, energy policy changes and coal price reductions contributed to economic decline and population loss. As a result of more than 60 years of coal mining, the four cities suffer from environmental degradation, particularly soil, water, and air pollution. Inadequate urban infrastructure and services, including water supply, wastewater management, drainage, district heating systems, and public transport, are also making life difficult for the residents.

The project will benefit about 2.73 million urban residents through improved competitiveness and access to finance of small and medium-sized enterprises and more job opportunities in non-coal sectors. It will also provide a cleaner and greener urban environment and transform the public image of the cities through cleaning up sites affected by coal mining; better water supply, sewers, district heating, flood protection, roads, road safety, and public transport; greater environmental and traffic safety awareness through public education programs; and closer cooperation between the four project cities in tourism promotion, logistics and trade, supply chain integration, and digital technology use.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
