Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : , Alibaba Establish Strategic Partnership for Rural Vitalization in PRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:15am EST

BEIJING, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA (20 November 2019) - Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Mr. Ahmed M. Saeed and Alibaba Group Partner and President of the Public Affairs Department Ms. Wen Jia today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in support of rural vitalization in the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Under the agreement, ADB and Alibaba will jointly support the PRC's rural vitalization program by promoting the development of the internet-plus economy to help modernize the agriculture sector, with the aim of helping eliminate extreme poverty in the PRC. ADB will incorporate in its PRC projects new technology platforms to support the digital rural economy using Alibaba's strong technological expertise.

'ADB and Alibaba each have unique resources and advantages they can use to support rural development, protect the urban and rural environment, improve the safety and quality of agricultural production, and increase farmers' incomes,' said Mr. Saeed. 'We believe this cooperation will demonstrate how an international financial institution and a private sector leader can work together to address rural challenges using innovative approaches.'

The cooperation will focus on three areas: promoting smart farming and internet-plus agriculture technology applications in food and agriculture value chains; promoting ecological management through forest restoration, rural financial services, and crowd sourcing solutions to distribute funds to target beneficiaries; and digitizing and generating rural solid waste value streams.

Through the MOU, ADB is also embarking on a wider knowledge partnership with Alibaba to promote sharing of the latest internet-plus and agriculture technology applications to ADB's clients through events and meetings, consultations, training and capacity development for government personnel, publications, and joint analytical work.

Alibaba Group, founded in Hangzhou in the PRC, is a multinational conglomerate holding company specializing in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57aSouth Africa's Lewis H1 earnings gain on upbeat merchandise sales growth
RE
01:56aECB's Lane rules out euro zone recession, says recovery in next year or two
RE
01:55aSouth African Airways needs government loan guarantee or risks liquidation -board member
RE
01:55aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
01:51aEuropean third quarter earnings still seen down 4.7%
RE
01:50aBAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : (Revised)Next Day Disclosure Return-changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks
PU
01:50aSHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results
PU
01:45aCITY OF IRVING TX : Recycle Your Holiday Cooking Oil, Grease
PU
01:45aSGS : Opens New Textile Laboratory in Hawassa, Ethiopia
PU
01:45aMARS NATIONAL BANCORP : Steps to Take if You are Planning to Buy a Home Within Six Months
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
2THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
3Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
4Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group