Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : , Ascent Capital's Equity Investment Deal to Provide Growth Capital to Private Enterprises in Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:19am CET

NAY PYI TAW, MYANMAR (2 January 2019) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed an agreement on 21 December 2018 to provide a $10 million equity investment to Ascent Myanmar Growth Fund I LP (AMGF), a Myanmar-focused private equity fund, to provide much-needed capital investment for the growth and expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the Southeast Asian country.

'Local companies, particularly SMEs that are led by women, have the potential to make a significant contribution to inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Myanmar,' said Director of the Investment Funds and Special Initiatives Division at ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Ms. Janette Hall. 'ADB's investment in AMGF will provide these companies with the assistance and capital they need to expand, create jobs, and boost Myanmar's economy.'

AMGF, managed by Ascent Capital Partners Pte Ltd (Ascent Capital), a Singapore registered fund manager, will focus on middle-market companies and SMEs that operate in the consumer, education, financial services, health care, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Ascent Capital is founded by two partners, Mr. Lim Chong Chong and Mr. Pneh Tee Keong, both with decades of collective experience in private equity, corporate finance, consulting, and senior corporate executive positions in Myanmar, People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Malaysia.

'We are delighted with ADB's investment in AMGF. Having them on board will be critical to achieve our goal of supporting Myanmar companies' long-term sustainable growth,' said Mr. Lim. 'Other than growth capital, Ascent Capital will also add value to our portfolio companies by contributing management know-how and enabling them to leverage on our extensive global network.'

Apart from helping to deepen capital markets in Myanmar and boost growth prospects, ADB's assistance will involve gender equality components by ensuring support for women entrepreneurs.

ADB's investment in AMGF is expected to encourage international investment and the introduction of governance best practices in the fund's investee companies, which could potentially scale-up small and medium-sized local businesses. The investment may also catalyze private sector investment in Myanmar by demonstrating the viability of private equity as a financing option in the country.

AMGF, a private equity fund with a target capitalization of $100 million, intends to make 10 to 15 investments of $5 million to $10 million each in these fast-growing companies operating in Myanmar.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aChina slowdown, trade disputes weigh on Asia factory activity
RE
01:40aSouth Koreans seek Nippon Steel asset seizure in 'forced labor' case
RE
01:39aTHAILAND WOULD BENEFIT FROM HOME-SHARING TOURIST ECONOMY : Agoda
PU
01:24aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Foreign investors overbought NT$0.91 billion Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018; CHINA STEEL CORPORATION most overbought, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. most oversold.
PU
01:19aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Ascent Capital's Equity Investment Deal to Provide Growth Capital to Private Enterprises in Myanmar
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:53aNiger expects GDP growth to rise to 6.5 pct in 2019
RE
12:47aMacau casinos rake in $37.6 billion gaming revenue in 2018
RE
12:25aStocks nurse New Year hangover as China data disappoint
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2REGEN CO LTD : REGEN : iLife Digital Technologies in radio show with Radio Olive
3PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
4CALIMA ENERGY : 2 January 2019 – Montney Operations Update
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia - media
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.