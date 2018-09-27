ADB Asian Development Bank : , Asian Institute of Management Discuss Partnership, Digital Innovation

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (27 September 2018)- Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Mr. Takehiko Nakao visited the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) in Manila yesterday where he gave a lecture and discussed areas of joint interest and cooperation with AIM Dean Ms. Jikyeong Kang and faculty members.

'Both our organizations were established around the same time in the same city with a common objective of supporting development in Asia,' Mr. Nakao said during his lecture on Poverty Alleviation Across Asia for Inclusive Economic Growth, attended by around 100 faculty members, post-graduate students, and alumni.

Mr. Nakao outlined ADB's vision under its recently adopted Strategy 2030 to be 'a comprehensive provider of finance, knowledge, partnerships, and project development as well as a policy advisor for economic management and structural reforms.'

AIM is one of the original partner universities of the ADB-Japan Scholarship program launched in 1988. A total of 489 scholars have completed their studies at AIM, and a further 17 scholars are currently enrolled. Graduates have used their knowledge and skills to promote development in their own countries.

Mr. Nakao visited AIM's Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems Laboratory (ACCeSs@AIM(link sends e-mail)), which is working with industry, government agencies, and other partners to provide innovative solutions to development challenges through artificial intelligence and advanced computing and analytical tools.

On 4 September, ADB and AIM signed a cooperation agreement to collaborate on research and development of innovation programs and activities, and capacity building and the promotion of innovation programs at both institutions.

