Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Comprehensive Reforms Can Help Kyrgyz Republic Achieve Faster, More Inclusive Growth — ADB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:53am EDT

BISHKEK, KYRGYZ REPUBLIC (27 September 2019)- The Kyrgyz Republic is poised to achieve faster and more inclusive growth over the next decade as the government implements reforms that promote economic diversification, good governance, private sector participation, integration of technology in key economic sectors, and better social protection, says a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Diagnostic Study released today.

The study, Kyrgyz Republic: Improving Growth Potential, presents an in-depth analysis of key sectors where comprehensive reforms can make a difference and examines how the country can build on economic accomplishments of the last few years to ensure strong, broad-based economic growth.

Sectors with high growth potential include trade, agriculture, tourism and finance, information and communications technology, energy, transport and logistics, and human capital.

'Our country diagnostic studies provide medium- to long-term economic policy recommendations for sustainable and inclusive growth,' said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Mr. Bambang Susantono, who welcomed participants to the workshop launching the study. 'ADB is committed to supporting our member countries through knowledge solutions.'

'The Kyrgyz Republic is at a unique point in its growth and development story,' said ADB Country Director for the Kyrgyz Republic Ms. Candice McDeigan. 'Reforms to strengthen education, trade, tourism, and the business climate through collaboration will set the country firmly on the path to long-term economic growth.'

The Kyrgyz Republic has living standards and social indicators that far outpace levels seen after the country's independence in the 1990s. Nevertheless, one-sixth of the country's 6-million-strong population work overseas, only a quarter of adults have a bank account, and transport and internet connectivity is weak.

Diversifying exports and markets would spur growth and reduce economic volatility. More investment into road, rail, and air connections could make the Kyrgyz Republic more attractive to foreign and domestic businesses. Higher electricity tariffs may be advisable to fund better energy services. Implementing digital technologies and improved governance efforts could also boost operational effectiveness, the study said.

The Kyrgyz Republic joined ADB in 1994 and the bank has since approved 44 loans ($1.2 billion) and 40 grants ($662 million) from the Asian Development Fund as well as 6 grants ($7.5 million) from Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction. ADB has also financed 104 technical assistance projects ($60.2 million).

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Nauru Sign Grant Agreement for New Solar Project
PU
12:53aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Comprehensive Reforms Can Help Kyrgyz Republic Achieve Faster, More Inclusive Growth — ADB
PU
12:53aWORLD BANK : Malaysia's Per Capita Income Could Rise by More Than 25 percent if Women Are Given Equal Economic Opportunities
PU
12:53aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Adds Funding for Green Cities Project in Heilongjiang Province, PRC
PU
12:43aCNNC CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR : Commercial production of Hualong One fuel begins
PU
12:43aBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's Net International Investment Liability Position Increased
PU
12:18aMost fall on U.S. political woes, trade worries
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina's August industrial profits fall as headwinds hit firms
RE
12:03aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF NEPAL : Press Release on Important engagements of the Nepali delegation in New York
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4DUPONT DE NEMOURS : Current report filing
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group