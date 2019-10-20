Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Construction Begins for Nauru's First International Port, Supported by ADB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

AIWO, NAURU (21 October 2019)- With support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), work has begun to transform the Aiwo Boat Harbor area, which will help make it Nauru's first international and cargo terminal, improving the country's maritime trade and connectivity.

Nauru President Mr. Lionel Aingimea today witnessed the upgrade work as engineers installed large reinforced concrete piles into the atoll's bedrock. Over 500 of these concrete piles will form the basis of the port's main structure.

'We are now realizing our dream of having an international port, and strong development partnership during implementation will be the key to the success of this project,' said Mr. Aingimea.

'The efficient, reliable, and climate-resilient port that will be built will be a lifeline to the people of Nauru,' said the Regional Director of ADB's Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office in Sydney Ms. Lotte Schou-Zibell.

'The construction of this climate-resilient infrastructure greatly enhances the ability of the world's smallest island country to withstand the climate effects of rising sea levels and increasingly intense weather events such as storms and cyclones,' said the Director of the Green Climate Fund's (GCF) Mitigation and Adaptation Division Mr. Jerry Velasquez. 'The port will also support low-carbon maritime transport connections to the Pacific region and the rest of the world.'

'The Australian government welcomes this progress in the development of the new sea port, which will provide safe and efficient maritime operations to Nauru and be central to meeting the needs of the community for the provision of critical fuel, food, and medical supplies,' said Australia's High Commissioner to Nauru Ms. Angela Tierney.

Financed by ADB, GCF, and the governments of Australia and Nauru, the Nauru Sustainable and Climate Resilient Connectivity Project will increase the Pacific island nation's trade opportunities and promote economic recovery.

Nauru is among the most vulnerable countries, globally, to natural disasters and the effects of climate change. The new port will be climate-proofed to allow large vessels to berth with the construction of a wharf featuring a berth pocket and breakwater. Port security will be established to ensure compliance with international best practices, while a container storage area will be built. The project will support the Port Authority of Nauru to introduce institutional reforms.

With a population of about 13,000 people, Nauru is highly dependent on maritime transport for its habitability. Nauru will greatly benefit from the upgraded port infrastructure, allowing for more cost-effective and timely delivery of essential supplies and may provide for alternative sources of domestic revenue.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 02:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
11:42pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger Hong Kong IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
11:38pSterling slips from five-month high on Brexit delay jitters
RE
11:37pSterling slips from five-month high on Brexit delay jitters
RE
11:31pChina more than doubles September approval for fixed-asset investment projects
RE
11:29pChina's home price growth flatlines in September as fewer cities report gains
RE
11:22pVietnam prime minister says 2019 GDP growth to exceed 6.8%
RE
11:17pAsian shares edge higher, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights lea..
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P : DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Annealing Furnace Start at Tena..
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group