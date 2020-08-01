Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Construction of ADB-Financed Malolos–Clark Railway Project to Start Soon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 05:57am EDT
Construction of ADB-Financed Malolos-Clark Railway Project to Start Soon
News Release | 1 August 2020

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (1 August 2020)- The Philippines' Department of Transportation on Saturday signed two civil works contracts worth nearly Php38 billion ($728 million) for the flagship Malolos-Clark Railway Project, which is financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The railway project will construct a safe, affordable, reliable, and environment-friendly railway connecting the northern provinces and the capital, Metro Manila. The contract signing will jumpstart the construction phase of the project, create much-needed jobs, and boost local economic activity.

'This project means a lot to the Republic of the Philippines, to our countrymen, in terms of making their lives comfortable,' said Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade. 'I want to send a message to the Filipino people that we have never stopped working, we have kept the ball rolling to deliver the much-needed transport infrastructure projects of the country. This is our own way of saying 'Build, Build, Build continues'.'

'Today's signing of the two civil works contracts for the Malolos-Clark Railway Project is a milestone for the Philippine government's landmark Build, Build, Build infrastructure development program,' said ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Ramesh Subramaniam. 'ADB remains strongly committed to working with the government, development partners, and the private sector to deliver infrastructure for all Filipinos. The Malolos-Clark Railway is expected to be completed by 2024. When the entire North-South Commuter Railway system is operational, we expect up to one million passengers will ride the train daily on this modern, safe, and efficient system by 2040.'

The Malolos-Clark Railway Project, part of the 163-kilometer (km) North-South Commuter Railway Project, will ease road congestion in the capital and nearby provinces and reduce annual traffic-related economic costs, which total $18 billion in Metro Manila alone. It will help push economic activity to regional growth centers like Clark in Pampanga province.

The project will cut the travel time between Clark and Manila from two to three hours by bus to one hour by train, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60,000 tons annually.

The civil works contracts will help the Philippines' economic revival. The project will create about 24,000 local construction jobs in the next three years and 14,000 more jobs related to the railway system's operation. It will lead to larger, indirect employment and economic benefits to local businesses, such as suppliers of raw materials, which in turn will create more jobs.

One contract, which was awarded to the joint venture of Spain's Acciona Construction Philippines, Inc. and EEI Corporation, will build about 6.3 km of main railway lines and 1.6 km of depot access line, including an underground railway station at Clark International Airport.

The other contract, which was awarded to South Korea's POSCO Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd., will erect a 33-hectare depot and a railway operations control center in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Three more contracts for civil works are set to be awarded later this year.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency, which is cofinancing the project, will provide up to $2 billion in additional funding for the rolling stock and railway systems.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 09:56:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
PU
06:18aVietnam says up to 800,000 have left virus epicentre Danang
RE
06:18aVietnam health ministry says 800,000 people returned home from virus epicenter danang since july 1
RE
05:57aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Construction of ADB-Financed Malolos–Clark Railway Project to Start Soon
PU
05:25aUAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant
RE
04:47aApple removes thousands of game apps from China store - research firm
RE
04:42aDHL Express partners with the International Trade Centre (ITC) to help women-led e-commerce businesses in Central America drive international sales
PU
04:42aLocal ownership delivers tourism benefits to communities
PU
04:42aKeynote Address by ITC acting Executive Director at the International Organization of Employers' Digital Conference on Trade and Employment
PU
04:42aISO certification lands Uganda tech companies onto global stage
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3EASYJET PLC : BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : targeting savings of 2% to 3% per year
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group