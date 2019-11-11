ADB Asian Development Bank : , DOE, and EU-ASEP Brief Philippine LGUs on Energy Efficiency and Conversation Law

MANDALUYONG, PHILIPPINES (12 November 2019) - Local government officials and technical staff of local government units (LGUs) based in Luzon are this week being briefed on their respective roles in implementing Republic Act 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Law.

The Department of Energy (DOE) led the briefing with the support of the European Union (EU), through their Access to Sustainable Energy Programme (ASEP), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) during the 'LGU Forum on Opportunities for Energy Efficiency Projects' held at ADB headquarters on 11 to 12 November 2019.

The law, signed in April 2019, seeks to secure the country's energy supply by making EEC a national way of life. LGUs will be mandated to submit EEC plans and provide updates on their progress annually. The government will provide incentives and special financing for their energy efficiency-related projects. The implementing rules and regulations of the law are expected to be signed this month. Relevant guidelines governing LGUs' EEC plans and reporting will be developed by DOE in coordination with the Department of Interior and Local Government. Thus, it is important for LGUs to understand the energy efficiency aspirations of the Philippines, standards, prgoram, and possible incentives for financing.

'The energy family appreciates the continued support of our development partners as we seek to firmly establish energy efficiency and conservation as a way of life here in the Philippines. The success of the EEC Law's implementation entails the active participation of all our stakeholders, and this forum will go a long way in educating members of our local governments on how they can be agents of energy efficiency and conservation change,' DOE Secretary Mr. Alfonso G. Cusi said.

At the forum, members of the Inter-agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee discussed initial guidelines for developing local EEC plans, technology options, green procurement and green buildings, investment incentives and financing options, and mechanisms for public-private partnerships. Further, governments from the City of Mandaluyong, City of Santa Rosa, and City of Mandaue demonstrated their efforts on energy efficiency initiatives.

Mr. Bert Hunter, Chief Investment Officer of the Connecticut Green Bank-a global leader in energy efficiency financing-delivered the keynote speech. On 12 November, LGUs visited the first Energy Efficiency Technology Exhibition at the House of Representatives office in Quezon City.

Senior Energy Undersecretary Mr. Jesus Cristino P. Posadas said that the DOE is mandated to inform LGUs of recent policies and mechanisms governing their role and participation in the national energy efficiency and conservation program.

'This LGU Forum is a good opportunity for the DOE to update participants about government efforts to mainstream and integrate energy efficiency and conservation in local development plans,' said Mr. Posadas.

Meanwhile, the EU Head of Development Cooperation Mr. Enrico Strampelli said that LGUs are prime movers in promoting energy efficiency and conservation programs and projects across all energy consuming sectors in their respective areas.

'We believe that energy efficiency remains the most cost-effective way to ensure sustainable energy, accelerate economic growth, and mitigate climate change in support of global climate actions,' Mr. Strampelli said.

ADB's Energy Sector Group Chief Mr. Yongping Zhai said the forum was a key opportunity for ADB to partner with local government officials to advance their respective energy efficiency goals.

'ADB has been a long-time partner of the Philippines, with contributions to milestone energy sector restructuring and efforts toward financial recovery of the power sector, among many others,' Mr. Zhai said. 'Through its renewable energy and energy efficiency programs completed from 2010 to 2015, ADB has contributed to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 173,789 tons of CO 2 per year in the Philippines. ADB is actively identifying further areas to support, especially in energy efficiency and multi-sector investments.'

