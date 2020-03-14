Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Fast Tracks $3 Million Grant to Help the Philippines Fight COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 08:17am EDT

News Release | 14 March 2020

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (14 March 2020)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million grant to support the Philippine government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the purchase of emergency medical supplies and the delivery of effective health care services.

The assistance, incorporating ADB's most flexible, expeditious procurement approaches, allows the government to purchase diagnostic reagents and equipment, materials for makeshift hospitals, and personal protection supplies for health workers managing severe COVID-19 cases, among others.

'ADB's assistance will help the Philippines, our host country, address the immediate financial and logistical constraints on the provision of emergency medical services during this extraordinary public health emergency,' said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. 'The assistance will allow the government to purchase key medical supplies and equipment, deliver health services, and minimize the social and economic disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines. This is the first step in what will be a broader program of working with the government to respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 to health and economic activity.'

Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared a state of public health emergency on 8 March and upgraded the alert to its highest level on 12 March based on evidence of community transmission.

As of 14 March, the Philippines' Department of Health reported 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country, including 8 deaths, at least four of them believed to be caused by local transmission.

ADB will manage the grant, which will be financed by the Asia-Pacific Disaster Response Fund, and work closely with the Department of Health, the World Health Organization, and other United Nations technical agencies to ensure timely delivery of the medical supplies.

The new assistance builds on ADB's previous response to COVID-19, including $200 million made available through ADB's Supply Chain Finance Program for companies manufacturing and distributing medicines and other items needed to combat the pandemic.

ADB's response to date also includes $2 million announced on 7 February to enhance detection, prevention, and response in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Greater Mekong Subregion; another $2 million announced on 26 February to support response in all its developing members; and a CNY130 million ($18.6 million) private sector loan, signed on 25 February, to Wuhan, PRC-based pharmaceutical distributor Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. to support the continued supply of essential medicines and personal protective equipment.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 12:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28aU.S. hospitals say coronavirus school closures add to staffing pressure
RE
09:22aWE NEED TO BRING AVIATION TURBINE FUEL UNDER GST : Hardeep Singh Puri
PU
09:15aOur Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives
DJ
08:51aSINGAPORE PM : virus hit to economy likely worse than 2008 crisis
RE
08:23aS.Africa's Telkom says job cuts will wipe 1.5 bln rand from 2020 earnings
RE
08:20aAustria announces coronavirus aid package, ditches deficit target
RE
08:17aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Fast Tracks $3 Million Grant to Help the Philippines Fight COVID-19
PU
08:07aHere's what the new U.S. restrictions on Europe mean for travelers
RE
07:35aJapan's Abe vows 'unprecedented steps' to protect virus-hit economy, urges global cooperation
RE
07:27aChina's imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Moves Closer to a Settlement
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Pauses Takeover Campaign for HP, Citing Virus Concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group