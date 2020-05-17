Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Finances First Wind Power and Battery Storage Project in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:46pm EDT

News Release | 18 May 2020

BANGKOK, THAILAND (18 May 2020) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a THB235.55 million ($7.2 million equivalent) loan with Lomligor Company Limited (Lomligor), a subsidiary of BCPG Public Company Limited (BCPG), to finance a 10-megawatt (MW) wind power plant in southern Thailand. The project utilizes an integrated 1.88-megawatt-hour (MWh) pilot battery energy storage system to increase the amount of renewable energy delivered to the grid.

The Southern Thailand Wind Power and Battery Energy Storage Project is the first private sector initiative in Thailand to integrate utility-scale wind power generation with a battery energy storage system. The battery system will allow energy to be stored when the wind turbines generate more power than the grid is able to absorb, which will help ensure the stability and reliability of the renewable energy source.

'This project contributes to Thailand's Power Development Plan targets for clean energy and also demonstrates the potential of integrated renewables and batteries to provide clean energy for southern Thailand,' said Infrastructure Finance Division Director for Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific at ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Jackie B. Surtani. 'This will enhance the resilience of the region's electricity grid, provide energy security for communities, and support economic growth across the country.'

'Lomligor is the first wind power plant in Thailand to adopt energy storage system technology as the solution to the intermittency of wind power,' said BCPG President Bundit Sapianchai. 'This will help enhance energy management efficiency and the resilience of energy grids. We are grateful to ADB for acknowledging the initiative of Lomligor Project in applying energy storage system technology to energy production and providing BCPG with such significant financial support including Clean Technology Fund (CTF) mobilization for the project.'

The project will help increase the supply of renewable energy to Thailand's domestic grid. It is expected to generate at least 14,870 MWh of electricity per year while reducing 6,364 tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions in the country beginning in 2020.

As part of ADB's blended finance offering for the project, ADB will administer a $4.75 million concessional loan provided by CTF. The concessional loan was critical in overcoming some of the project's bankability challenges and supports the scaling up and replication of battery storage projects in Southeast Asia. CTF is one of two trust funds comprising the Climate Investment Funds, established in 2008 to provide financing for climate-related development efforts. Kasikornbank PCL is also supporting the project with a THB235.55 million ($7.2 million equivalent) loan.

BCPG is a leading renewable energy company in Thailand with 507.5 MW of total installed capacity in operation and a further 415.0 MW under development. BCPG focuses on investments in renewable energy, including solar, geothermal, wind, hydro, biogas, and biomass.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 01:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pEEAA EXHIBITION AND EVENT ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRAL : A Message from the EEAA President – Ask the EEAA ...
PU
10:20pSenator Rubio calls for fast action to extend U.S. payroll protection program
RE
10:10pChina home prices rise again in April, adding momentum to recovery
RE
10:07pVisitors to UK shops vanish during virus lockdown - survey
RE
10:01pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Reaffirms Commitment to Working with and for Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Regional Cooperation and Integration to Tackle Current and Future Challenges in the Face of COVID-19
PU
09:51pSales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in April 2020
PU
09:51pEnergy production in April of 2020
PU
09:51pTotal Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Went down by 7.5 percent in April 2020
PU
09:51pNational Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Four Months of 2020
PU
09:51pInvestment in Fixed Assets from January to April 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
2GOLD : Asia shares make cautious gains, oil and gold jump
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Scott builds his career with OS
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide
5WTI : Oil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group