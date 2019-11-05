Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Forum Underlines Vast Potential of Fintech to Bridge Asia's Financial Divide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 08:30pm EST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (6 November 2019) - Digital technologies could bring new opportunities to provide financial services to vast underserved populations in Asia and the Pacific. People need to be well-prepared for this wave of emerging technologies, but governments should also ensure appropriate policy efforts to counter potential risks, participants at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Asia Finance Forum heard today.

'Technologies applied in the context of regulatory sandboxes for testing financial innovations, distributed ledger technology such as blockchain, establishing digital IDs through the use of biometrics, and so on have the potential to efficiently address long-standing obstacles and make real progress in expanding financial access,' said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Mr. Bambang Susantono.

Around 1.7 billion people worldwide have no access to the formal banking and financial system, with around half of them in Asia and the Pacific. This financial exclusion has a variety of causes including people living in remote locations, lack of required identification or collateral, high fees, and services that do not match banking needs.

While financial technology, or fintech, can provide solutions to such challenges, it also brings some risks. Asian financial markets are increasingly interconnected both regionally and globally. Fast digital technologies could accelerate the contagion from a negative event in a single country. As such, regulators and other financial authorities in Asia and the Pacific should cooperate and coordinate their oversight of fintech.

'We not only need to proactively search for ways to ensure the new technologies are financially inclusive, but we also need to ensure information security, data, consumer protection, and financial stability are at the center of preparation for digital financial services,' Mr. Susantono added.

ADB has been supporting innovations in fintech in Asia and the Pacific. In Mindanao in the southern Philippines, ADB has helped roll out a cloud-based banking pilot. ADB is working on a digital access tool through the use of a biometric ID system in Papua New Guinea to provide access to financial services for people without formal documentation. ADB has also implemented a weather index-based crop insurance pilot project using mobile banking services for over 9,500 small rice farmers in Bangladesh.

The forum, the third held by ADB, gathered around 500 participants from fintech innovators, technology companies, banks, regulators, and other experts to share expertise and lessons.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 01:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : CIIE shows China's continued commitment to integration with global economy
PU
08:30pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Forum Underlines Vast Potential of Fintech to Bridge Asia's Financial Divide
PU
08:30pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Helps Relocate Tonga's Ha'apai Hospital as Part of Project to Manage Climate Risks
PU
08:27pOil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
RE
08:27pFCC releases order approving Sprint, T-Mobile merger, vote was along party lines
RE
08:26pU.S. Justice Dept sets up anti-price collusion 'strike force'
RE
08:25pAT&T to pay $60 million in settlement for slowing cellphone data on unlimited plans
RE
07:57pAsian markets tread water as investors await clues on trade
RE
07:48pBOJ debated feasibility of more easing in September - minutes
RE
07:38pDollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to cut domestic capacity by 2%, axe a Hong Kong route
5Iowa? Greece? Where Trump and Xi may meet becomes new trade deal issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group