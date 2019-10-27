Log in
ADB Asian Development Bank : Hosting Forum to Promote Farmers' Livelihoods, Rural Development, Food Security

10/27/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (28 October 2019)- Ensuring access to nutritious, safe, and affordable food, enabled by modern technologies and creative policies, is essential to achieve inclusive and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, participants heard at the Rural Development and Food Security (RDFS) Forum 2019 today.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in partnership with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the International Rice Research Institute, is hosting the forum, with the theme 'Transformative Changes for Rural Prosperity and Nutritious Food.' More than 400 participants, including officials from ADB's developing member countries, multilateral organizations, academics, farmers, and youth attended the opening session.

The 3-day forum is part of ADB's call to its member countries to prioritize rural development and promote effective land and water resources management to ensure sufficient and sustainable food production. Most smallholder farmers in Asia and the Pacific struggle to earn a livable income and agricultural markets are largely not working adequately in most developing member countries.

'ADB will proactively assist our developing member countries to increase agricultural productivity and profitability, enhance food safety, and improve climate resilience and sustainability,' ADB President Mr. Takehiko Nakao said in opening remarks to the forum. 'We are committed to supporting our member countries to supply sufficient, nutritious, safe, and affordable food.'

Under ADB's new corporate Strategy 2030, promoting rural development and food security is one of the seven operational priorities. ADB will incorporate climate-smart technologies and enabling policies into its operations; catalyze public and private sector investments for rural development; and promote transformative changes to make farming profitable, gender-responsive, highly productive, and attractive to youth.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 03:11:02 UTC
