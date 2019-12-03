Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : , India Sign $451 Million Loan to Strengthen Power Connectivity in Tamil Nadu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:10am EST

NEW DELHI, INDIA (28 November 2019) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India today signed a $451 million loan to strengthen power connectivity between the southern and northern parts of the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC), which is part of the East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC), in Tamil Nadu. ADB is the lead partner of the Government of India for developing ECEC.

The signatories to the loan agreement were Additional Secretary (Fund Bank and ADB) of the Department of Economic Affairs in India's Ministry of Finance Mr. Sameer Kumar Khare and ADB Country Director for India Mr. Kenichi Yokoyama.

'The project will help the Government of Tamil Nadu meet the increasing demand for power supply from industry and commercial enterprises in the state through the transfer of power from new generation facilities, including renewable energy, in the southern CKIC to the industrial hubs in the state's northern region,' said Mr. Khare after signing the loan agreement.

'The project will provide an impetus to the industrial development of CKIC, which ADB has been assisting through strategic planning and investments in infrastructure while facilitating industrial investments. They are expected to enhance industrial competitiveness while creating well-paid jobs to support the state's rapid economic transformation,' said Mr. Yokoyama.

The state government has identified quality infrastructure including a reliable power supply as a key prerequisite for its further economic development. The state is aiming to develop the northern Chennai-Tiruchirappalli area of CKIC as a manufacturing center while targeting the relatively poor southern Madurai-Thoothukudi portion for the development of renewable energy-based power generation because of the availability of wind and solar resources.

The project will help establish extra-high-voltage transmission link between Virudhunagar and Coimbatore to transfer the additional generation capacity of 9,000 megawatt (MW), including 6,000 MW from renewables, by 2025 to meet the increased power demand in the CKIC. This will help reliably evacuate power from these new power plants in the southern CKIC. The project will also build the operational capacity of TANTRANSCO, the state-owned company responsible for transmission, by supporting a financial restructuring plan, better facilities, and work environment for women workers, and improved monitoring system for social and environmental impacts. To support this end, ADB has approved a complementary technical assistance grant of $650,000.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aFrance and EU ready to fight back over U.S. tariff threat, ministers say
RE
03:31aLeading French luxury stocks fall after latest U.S. tariff threats
RE
03:30aCHINA TO RELEASE 'UNRELIABLE ENTITY LIST' SOON : Global Times tweet
RE
03:30aTrump says new U.S. law on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks
RE
03:29aSouth African regulator tells Vodacom, MTN to cut data prices
RE
03:26aTrump says new U.S. law on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks
RE
03:23aEU ready to respond to U.S. tariff threat on France - Le Maire
RE
03:21aFRANCE AND EU READY TO FIGHT BACK OVER U.S. TARIFF THREAT : French ministers
RE
03:20aUK shoppers cast off Brexit blues to spend more in November - BRC
RE
03:19aFund managers deploy machines to decipher British election riddle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
3ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in high-priced gene therapy bet
4U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : to transform Finland's nationwide smart grid for better support of renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group