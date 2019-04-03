Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Infrastructure Development Key to Afghanistan's Growth — ADB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:32am EDT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (3 April 2019)- Focusing on infrastructure development will help bring about long-term growth in Afghanistan and address persistent issues affecting the country's economic prospects, apart from security, including poor connectivity, poor access to limited energy supply, and low agriculture productivity, says a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2019, ADB forecasts Afghanistan's economy to grow by 2.5% in 2019 and 3.0% in 2020, from the 2.2% growth rate in 2018 on the back of drought, security and political challenges, as well as negative spillover from neighboring countries. ADO is ADB's flagship annual economic publication.

'Better infrastructure can strengthen economic growth, enlist improved mobility to energize commerce and agriculture, and boost government revenues available for development spending,' said ADB Country Director for Afghanistan Mr. Samuel Tumiwa. 'ADB is proud to be Afghanistan's leading development partner in infrastructure development and regional cooperation, and remains committed to support the country build the needed infrastructure for poverty reduction.'

Pick up in the agriculture sector due to better weather conditions is expected in 2019. Inflation will accelerate to 3.0% in 2019 and 4.5% in 2020 with the lagged impact of 2018 currency depreciation and further depreciation expected in 2019 and 2020 as inflows of assistance slow. However, food prices are expected to remain low as agriculture recovers.

Domestic revenue is estimated to have reached 11.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 due to enhanced tax administration and compliance, as well as measures against corruption in the customs department. Foreign aid comprised 56.3% of budget revenue, or 15.1% of GDP, to bring total revenue and grants to the equivalent of 26.4% of GDP.

The Afghanistan Living Conditions Survey, conducted in 2016 and 2017, revealed that only 36% of the population has access to safe drinking water nationally, only 31% of the population is connected to the electric grid, and only 63% of the rural population lives within 2 kilometers (km) of an all-season road, and road density is estimated at a low 15 km per 100 square km of territory, which is below the densities achieved by Afghanistan's neighbors.

Some of the measures to enhance infrastructure development, according to the report, include a coordinated government approach to implement ongoing construction projects and upgrade its capacity in the design, implementation, and monitoring of investment projects. The government needs to address skills shortages and stimulate private sector investment in infrastructure development.

In addition, the government needs to seek sustainable infrastructure financing and look at innovative approaches to increase access to funding. Financing needed for the National Infrastructure Plan, 2017-2021, of about $1 billion annually exceeds available resources from development partners and domestic fiscal resources for new investment are limited.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aBREXIT : visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans
PU
07:05aLegacy Global Development Announces Launch of The Paradise Retirement Plan at Orchid Bay, Belize
SE
07:05aMorVest Capital Hires Larry Charbonneau as Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions
SE
07:02aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
06:47aBOMIN IN THE AMERICAS : Future Proof!
PU
06:42aCHINA MINMETALS : The Mobilization Meeting on the Inspection on Work of the Party Group of China Minmetals Corporation by the 14th Central Leading Group for Inspection Work is Convened
PU
06:37aORNUA OPERATIVE : delivers strong performance with Operating Profit up 14.8%
PU
06:35aLBA Ware Named a HousingWire TECH100 Company for 5th Straight Year
SE
06:35aNotaryCam Named to 2019 HW Tech100 List
SE
06:33aJapan plans tighter oversight of regional banks' profits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
5Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About