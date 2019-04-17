Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Loan to Improve Water Supply System in Tashkent Province

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:48am EDT

TASHKENT UZBEKISTAN (17 April 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $105.3 million loan to help rehabilitate and expand the regional water supply system in the Yangiyul and Chinaz districts of Tashkent Province in Uzbekistan, delivering safe potable water to over 220,000 people.

Tashkent Province, Uzbekistan's largest and most economically advanced region generating almost 25% of the country's gross domestic product, suffers from pervasive urban service limitations, particularly in water supply and sanitation (WSS). Most of its Soviet-era WSS infrastructure are deteriorated and outdated, with about 80% of residents in the two project districts unable to receive municipal water supplies and forced to purchase or obtain unsafe water from various sources.

'Reliable and safe water supply and sanitation service is crucial for a growing area like Tashkent Province, particularly in its importance in the overall economy and development of Uzbekistan,' said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for Central and West Asia Mr. Jung Ho Kim. 'ADB's loan to expand and rehabilitate WSS services in the two districts will not only provide safe drinking water but also improve the quality of life of residents in Tashkent Province.'

The Second Tashkent Province Water Supply Development Project will finance the rehabilitation and improvement of the VU-1 regional water supply system in Tashkent Province. This includes the construction of 65 kilometers (km) of transmission mains; 27 km of distribution mains; 540 km of distribution network; 37 water reservoirs; 22 water distribution centers; 5 pressure towers; 2 administration buildings; 2 water quality laboratories; 37,500 metered water supply connections; and 4,000 individual wastewater disposal systems-which is a first in Uzbekistan.

ADB's assistance include the initiation of smart technology features including supervisory control and data acquisition, geographic information system, and meters for improved billing and increased revenue. This is on top of a pilot public-private partnership initiative to invite private contractors to carry out operation and maintenance of water supply facilities in some settlements.

Total cost of the project is $124.7 million, with the Government of Uzbekistan contributing $19.4 million. The project is expected to be completed by August 2025.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aSouth Africa's Tiger Brands to fight listeria class action
RE
05:03aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : House Sales Statistics
PU
04:59aEuropean banks Credit Agricole and Santander team up in asset services
RE
04:58aCLIFFORD CHANCE LLP : and AS&H advises leading Saudi chemicals producer Cristal on the completion of its cross border sale of titanium dioxide business to Tronox
PU
04:50aUK House-Price Growth Slows; Inflation Holds Steady
DJ
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and EU help a Moldovan roof manufacturer to expand
PU
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Roofing in Moldova and beyond
PU
04:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Loan to Improve Water Supply System in Tashkent Province
PU
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Serbia's pioneering wind energy projects
PU
04:46aAsia comforted by China data, Europe uninspired
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3DANONE : DANONE : Food group Danone keeps goals despite modest rise in first-quarter sales
4ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
5Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About