Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Offers Sympathies, Support After Terror Attacks in Mindanao

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:04am EST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (29 January 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) extends its condolences and support to the Philippines following two explosions that killed 20 people and wounded 111 others on 27 January in Jolo, Sulu province in southern Philippines.

'On behalf of ADB, I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Jolo, Sulu and to the families of the victims,' said ADB Vice-President Mr. Stephen Groff. 'ADB stands ready to support the Government of the Philippines in the peace process and provide assistance as needed.'

ADB has been a major partner of the Philippine government in promoting growth, development, and peace in Mindanao, the country's second-largest island region. ADB started building key infrastructure projects in rural areas of Mindanao in the late 1960s to early 1970s to increase farm productivity and income.

ADB recently stepped up its assistance to Mindanao, including a $380 million loan approved in December 2017 to improve 280 kilometers of national road and bridge networks in the region. The project was the first Mindanao-specific loan granted by ADB in 16 years. This was followed by the Emergency Assistance for Reconstruction and Recovery of Marawi approved in December 2018 to provide loans and grants amounting to $408 million to finance programs, projects, and activities under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program.

Overall, ADB's operations in Mindanao are growing significantly, with a focus on transport, flood control, livable cities, local economic development, and investing in people. ADB's total commitments to Mindanao's development will increase to over $1 billion during the four-year period, 2018-2021.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 08:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aIntel to get state grant of around $1 billion for Israel expansion - finance minister
RE
03:48aKenya central bank governor says bank credit risk is easing
RE
03:46aSlowing EU economy will help to reopen Brexit talks - Fox
RE
03:43aSpain's unemployment drops in fourth quarter, lowest in 10 years
RE
03:34aDollar trapped in ranges on trade war concerns, Fed
RE
03:34aMore Chinese provinces cut growth targets this year as gloom spreads
RE
03:28aU.S. sanctions threaten Venezuela's economy as Maduro eyes next move
RE
03:26aSouth Africa's Absa CEO to retire at end of February
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : sees profit at lower end of range, shares down
4SAP : SAP : sets restructuring after fourth-quarter shows some weakness
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 4Q Net Profit Falls; Announces EUR1.5 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.