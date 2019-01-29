ADB Asian Development Bank : Offers Sympathies, Support After Terror Attacks in Mindanao

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (29 January 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) extends its condolences and support to the Philippines following two explosions that killed 20 people and wounded 111 others on 27 January in Jolo, Sulu province in southern Philippines.

'On behalf of ADB, I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Jolo, Sulu and to the families of the victims,' said ADB Vice-President Mr. Stephen Groff. 'ADB stands ready to support the Government of the Philippines in the peace process and provide assistance as needed.'

ADB has been a major partner of the Philippine government in promoting growth, development, and peace in Mindanao, the country's second-largest island region. ADB started building key infrastructure projects in rural areas of Mindanao in the late 1960s to early 1970s to increase farm productivity and income.

ADB recently stepped up its assistance to Mindanao, including a $380 million loan approved in December 2017 to improve 280 kilometers of national road and bridge networks in the region. The project was the first Mindanao-specific loan granted by ADB in 16 years. This was followed by the Emergency Assistance for Reconstruction and Recovery of Marawi approved in December 2018 to provide loans and grants amounting to $408 million to finance programs, projects, and activities under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program.

Overall, ADB's operations in Mindanao are growing significantly, with a focus on transport, flood control, livable cities, local economic development, and investing in people. ADB's total commitments to Mindanao's development will increase to over $1 billion during the four-year period, 2018-2021.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region.