ADB Asian Development Bank : , Partners Deliver Improved Health Services in Balam, Papua New Guinea

09/17/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

WEWAK, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (18 September 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Government of Australia, Papua New Guinea's (PNG) National Department of Health, and the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority participated in an inauguration ceremony today for the opening of the Balam Community Health Post, built under the Rural Primary Health Services Delivery Project.

Provincial government officials gave keynote speeches and led the ribbon cutting at the event, which was also attended by ADB Director General for the Pacific Ms. Carmela Locsin, Deputy Australian High Commissioner to PNG Ms. Caitlin Wilson, and other provincial government representatives.

The project, supported by ADB, the governments of Australia and PNG, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Fund for International Development, is delivering high quality health services to PNG's rural population across 8 provinces, namely East Sepik, Eastern Highlands, Milne Bay, Enga, Western Highlands, West New Britain, Morobe, and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. The main beneficiaries are women and children.

'The Balam Community Health Post is the 24th health post to be built by the project,' said Ms. Locsin. 'The strategic partnerships in this project, supported by ADB funding and technical assistance, have facilitated the extension and strengthening of essential health care services in rural and remote areas of PNG.'

After the ceremony, officials met with members of the local Balam community in Wewak, a village of approximately 10,000 people located in East Sepik Province who previously had to travel to Dagua Health Centre, which is over 2 hours travel away, to access health services.

As well as delivering high-quality primary health care to PNG's rural population, the project is upgrading health facilities, developing national health policies, facilitating sustainable partnerships between provincial governments and non-state actors, training health professionals, and promoting health care in local communities.

The project's 25th Community Health Post will open on 19 September in Maprik, East Sepik Province.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 01:26:08 UTC
