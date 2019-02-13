Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : , Partners Help Boost Health Services in Kainantu, PNG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 08:47pm EST

KAINANTU, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (14 February 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Australia, as well as Papua New Guinea's (PNG) National Department of Health and Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority participated in an inauguration ceremony for the Jaffa Community Health Post, which was built under the ADB-supported Rural Primary Health Services Delivery Project.

ADB Country Director for PNG Mr. David Hill and other provincial government officials led the ribbon cutting at the event, along with representatives from the Australian government. The event was witnessed by members of ADB's Board of Directors during their visit to the country, which included Executive Directors Mr. Kshatrapati Shivaji, Mr. In-chang Song, Mr. Kris Panday, and Alternate Executive Directors Mr. Scott Dawson, Mr. Mario Di Maio, and Mr. Jin Lu.

The project, supported by ADB, the governments of Australia and PNG, and the OPEC Fund for International Development, is delivering high quality health services to PNG's rural population across eight provinces. The main beneficiaries of improved rural health services will be women and children.

'The Jaffa Community Health Post is the 22nd health post to be built by the project. We are delighted to partner with the Government of PNG to support the improved delivery of essential health services to the Kainantu community,' said Mr. Hill. 'The project is helping PNG's Department of Health strengthen the health system and address inequities in health service access.'

After the ceremony, officials met with members of the local Kainantu community at Jaffa, a village of approximately 10,000 people located in the Eastern Highlands who previously had to travel for two hours to reach the nearest hospital. Officials also met with members of Susu Mamas, a local nonprofit organization, who are training village health volunteers in the Eastern Highlands to conduct demand generation for maternal and child health services.

In addition to revitalizing the rural health infrastructure network, the project has also supported the training of more than 300 health workers, supported the development of national standards on rural health services and maternal and reproductive health, and developed a digital health information system, which collects real-time health service data for disease surveillance. In addition to the Eastern Highlands, the project is also supporting rural health services in Milne Bay, East Sepik, Enga, Western Highlands, West New Britain, Morobe provinces and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 01:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pOil rises on hopes for U.S.-China trade spat breakthrough
RE
08:47pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Partners Help Boost Health Services in Kainantu, PNG
PU
08:38pU.S.' Mnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks
RE
08:38pBOJ's emphasis on core CPI forecasts to include planned sales tax effects - Nikkei
RE
08:37pCHINA, U.S. START HIGH-LEVEL TRADE TALKS IN BEIJING : Xinhua
RE
08:35pChinese independent gas firm Hanas builds pipeline in north China
RE
08:34pTMX Group beats profit estimates on global solutions business growth
RE
08:09pJapan fourth quarter GDP rebounds but trade frictions remain a concern
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
2OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid ind..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.