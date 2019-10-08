Log in
ADB Asian Development Bank : Plans $404 Million to Support Tajikistan's Development from 2020–2022

10/08/2019 | 12:02am EDT

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (8 October 2019)- The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) updated indicative financial assistance for Tajikistan from 2020-2022 is planned at $404 million that will help address the country's challenges and emerging needs. The final amount will depend on the availability of ADB funds and project readiness, along with possible partnerships and cofinancing from other multilateral and bilateral institutions.

'Our 3-year plan is consistent with the current ADB country partnership strategy with Tajikistan and the national development priorities,' said ADB Country Director for Tajikistan Mr. Pradeep Srivastava. 'In addition to the public sector projects, ADB will also explore private sector investments in agribusiness, finance, and other sectors.'

The plan includes projects to enhance labor skills, further develop the energy sector including supporting sector reforms and improving infrastructure, promote financial sector development, as well as improve water resource management. ADB also plans to support projects focused on tourism development, the rehabilitation of key road corridors, urban infrastructure development, increased disaster resilience, and investment climate reforms.

ADB's first assistance to Tajikistan was in 1998 to support post-conflict reconstruction. Since then, ADB has mobilized over $1.8 billion for the country, including more than $1.1 billion in grants. The assistance has helped improve the country's transport and energy infrastructure, support social development, expand agricultural production, and strengthen regional cooperation and trade.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 08 October 2019
