Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : President, IFC CEO Discuss Future Collaboration in Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (17 October 2018)- Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Mr. Takehiko Nakao and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Philippe Le Houérou met at ADB headquarters together with senior staff of both institutions to discuss deepening their collaboration on projects and initiatives in Asia and the Pacific.

Mr. Nakao and Mr. Le Houérou reaffirmed the strong and productive partnership between their institutions, and explored ways of stepping up cooperation as ADB expands private sector operations under its long-term Strategy 2030.

'ADB and IFC have worked seamlessly together across Asia,' said Mr. Nakao. 'As both organizations sharpen their focus on private sector operations, we expect ever greater cooperation and collaboration. This can range from country-level engagement and public-private partnership advisory work to our financing of private sector projects throughout the region.'

ADB and IFC cofinance many projects in Asia and the Pacific in a range of sectors including energy, telecommunications, agribusiness, and small and medium-sized enterprise financing.

The Environmentally Sustainable Agricultural Input Distribution Project in the People's Republic of China will provide climate-smart technology and technical assistance to 3 million smallholder farmers, with ADB committing $80 million and IFC $145 million. In Myanmar, ADB and IFC provided financing of $143 million and $37 million, respectively, as well as political risk guarantees from ADB and the World Bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, to build the Myingyan natural gas power plant.

Under Strategy 2030, private sector operations will reach one-third of ADB operations in number by 2024. Every $1 in ADB financing for its private sector operations will be matched by $2.5 of long-term cofinancing by 2030.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region. In 2017, ADB operations totaled $32.2 billion, including $11.9 billion in cofinancing.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 12:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pCanada Factory Sales Fell 0.4% In August On Lower Auto Sales
DJ
02:43pCLIMATE CHANGE : European Commission and Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy launch 100 million clean energy investment fund
PU
02:40pU.S. housing starts fall more than expected in September
RE
02:36pWorld stock recovery loses steam as European auto sector takes beating
RE
02:34pGhana growth slows sharply to 5.4 pct in second quarter y/y
RE
02:32pWorld stock recovery loses steam as European auto sector takes beating
RE
02:29pCanada becomes first industrialized nation to legalize cannabis
RE
02:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Fall More Than 100 Points After Biggest 1-day Gain Since March, With Fed Minutes Ahead
DJ
02:24pOil prices fall ahead of U.S. crude stocks data
RE
02:23pOil prices fall ahead of U.S. crude stocks data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs
5FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.