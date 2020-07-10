Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : President, Solomon Islands Minister of Finance and Treasury Discuss Support for COVID-19 Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT
ADB President, Solomon Islands Minister of Finance and Treasury Discuss Support for COVID-19 Response
News Release | 10 July 2020

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (10 July 2020)- Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and Solomon Islands Minister of Finance and Treasury and ADB Governor Harry Kuma today discussed how ADB can continue to support the country as it addresses the health risks and economic fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

'Solomon Islands must be commended for their early, proactive efforts to stop COVID-19 from entering the country,' Mr. Asakawa said. 'ADB is providing assistance to Solomon Islands to prepare for any future health emergency and to support the implementation of the country's Economic Stimulus Package. ADB stands ready to further support the government in coping with this crisis.'

Mr. Kuma said COVID-19 is having a profound impact on Solomon Islands' exports, the country's tourism industry, and the broader economy.

'Our Economic Stimulus Package responds to the economic challenges we are facing and will help make our economy more resilient by diversifying investments in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, and tourism,' Mr. Kuma said.

ADB yesterday disbursed $20 million-comprising a $10 million grant and a $10 million concessional loan-to help train nurses and doctors in Solomon Islands to fight COVID-19 and obtain personal protective equipment for medical staff. It will also help finance the government's economic stimulus to support individuals and businesses.

The loan and grant are funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's $20 billion expanded assistance for developing members to respond to COVID-19, announced on 13 April. Visit ADB's website to learn more about its ongoing response.

Prior to disbursing the COVID-19 Rapid Response Program, ADB provided $7.8 million ($4.8 million in grants and a $3 million concessional loan) in April this year to help the country's health sector respond to COVID-19.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 04:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aPandemic, China Trade Deal Fuel Farmer Doubts
PU
12:41aIPA INDONESIAN PETROLEUM ASSOCIATION : News Vol. 5 Tahun 2020
PU
12:26aBSP Rediscount Rates for July 2020 and Loan Availments as of June 2020
PU
12:20aChina Bohai Bank raises $1.78 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
12:16aJapan's economy to shrink at fastest pace in decades this fiscal year due to pandemic - Reuters Poll
RE
12:16aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : President, Solomon Islands Minister of Finance and Treasury Discuss Support for COVID-19 Response
PU
12:16aJSC GAZPROM NEFTEKHIM SALAVAT : Growing output
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/09Oil falls, heads for weekly decline as virus cases hit record
RE
07/09IMF urges 'equity-like' government support for virus-hit firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
3FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Fast Retailing cuts outlook on pandemic woes despite Uniqlo June rebound
4Genial Technology Launches GenialAI OCR to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
5PALM OIL : Malaysia's June Palm Oil Exports 1.71 Million Tons; Up 25% -MPOB
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group