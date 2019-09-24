Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Revises Lao PDR Outlook; Economy to Moderate in 2019 and 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

VIENTIANE, LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC (25 September 2019)- Economic growth for the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) is forecast to moderate in 2019 and 2020 as expansion in the industry and services sectors softened in the first half of 2019 due to lesser international tourist arrivals and near stagnation in electricity exports and generation despite a slight recovery in the agriculture sector, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report.

In an update of its flagship annual economic publication, Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2019, ADB projects the Lao PDR's economy to grow by 6.2% in 2019 and 2020, slightly lower than its April forecast of 6.5% for 2019 and 2020.

'The tight fiscal condition, as the Lao PDR's public debt remains high, holds back the government's spending and investment in the country,' said ADB Public Management Specialist for the Lao PDR Mr. Rattanatay Luanglatbandith. 'Accelerating the pace of public finance reform, further improving business environment to promote private sector investment, and producing a skilled labor force to support the labor market demand should help spur investment and boost employment and economic growth that benefit everyone.'

In the first 4 months of 2019, merchandise exports have slightly increased in US dollar terms, compared with the same months in 2018 as the electricity export grew only at 2.3%, which is much slower than 7.0% a year earlier. This indicates a slowdown in industry growth in the first half of the year and a deepened contraction in mining output. Meanwhile, growth in tourism, a proxy for the services sector, softened as international tourist arrivals slowed from 6.1% in the first half of 2018 to 5.0% in the same period this year.

The Lao Kip appears to be overvalued, considering the significant premium over the official exchange rate paid on the open market for hard currency. Inflation is now forecasted to be around 2.3% in 2019 and 2020, slightly higher than the 2.0% projection in April this year because of continued pressure on food prices and local currency depreciation.

The monetary and credit conditions remain tight in the country as both grew by 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. The current account deficit in percentage of gross domestic product is projected at 8.9% in 2019 and 8.4% in 2020 on the back of an improvement in exports. Imports, meanwhile, is seen to contract at 9.5% in 2019 and 10% in 2020, narrower than previous estimates. Despite the Lao PDR's expected improvement in the current account deficit, gross international reserves are forecast to remain below $1 billion by December 2019, covering only a month of imports, making the Lao PDR's external position vulnerable to external financial shocks.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 03:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08aBOJ board member says ready to ease again as risks grow
RE
12:02aWorld Bank's Georgieva to be first IMF chief from emerging economy
RE
09/24Asian stocks rattled as Trump impeachment bid raises new risks
RE
09/24Dollar on defensive as Trump's impeachment inquiry, weak data weigh
RE
09/24GARY PETERS : Peters Applauds Tariff Decision to Protect Michigan Cherry Growers
PU
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/24CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Australia eye closer ties based on mutual respect, trust
PU
09/24ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Mongolia's Growth to Ease to More Sustainable Levels in 2019 and 2020 — ADB
PU
09/24ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sees Strong Growth for Cambodia in 2019, Highlights Need for Economic Diversification
PU
09/24ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Revises Lao PDR Outlook; Economy to Moderate in 2019 and 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
4WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
5Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group