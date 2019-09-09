Log in
ADB Asian Development Bank : , Samoa Partner to Enhance Safety, Security of Apia Port

09/09/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

APIA, SAMOA (10 September 2019) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $62.26 million grant to support a project that will enhance the safety, security, and sustainability of Apia Port, which is Samoa's main international maritime gateway.

'Enhanced climate and disaster resilience of the lifeline port, and enhanced border security and efficiency delivered by the project will increase trade competitiveness, particularly for Samoan exports,' said ADB Senior Transport Specialist for the Pacific Ms. Alexandra Pamela Chiang. 'This will stimulate the economy, generate local employment, boost trade, and improve people's lives.'

Samoa has historically suffered from disasters triggered by cyclones and earthquakes. The breakwater at the port is badly damaged. The project will rehabilitate and upgrade it to withstand a 100-year storm event and 50-year sea-level rise. A multi-hazard disaster preparedness plan will also be formulated to mitigate disruption of port operations in the aftermath of a disaster event.

Terminal infrastructure will be upgraded to enhance safety and capacity, while a customs facility with a new container x-ray scanner to enable effective border management will be constructed. Gender-responsive green port initiatives will also be piloted to promote clean and sustainable port operations and management.

The Enhancing Safety, Security, and Sustainability of Apia Port Project will promote greater participation of women employees in undertaking technical and management roles to operationalize the green port initiatives and multi-hazard disaster preparedness plans.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 03:51:09 UTC
