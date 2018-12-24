Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Sends Condolences to Indonesia in Wake of Tsunami Disaster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 04:35am EST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (24 December 2018) - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Mr. Takehiko Nakao today extended his condolences to Indonesia following the loss of lives and damage caused by a tsunami disaster on 22 December.

'On behalf of the Asian Development Bank, I extend my profound sympathies and condolences to the government and the people of Indonesia, especially the affected families, for the loss of lives and damage caused by the high tide and tsunami waves in the Sunda Strait, particularly in the provinces of Banten and Lampung,' he said in a letter to the Indonesian President Mr. Joko Widodo. 'We are heartbroken to hear of this third calamity to hit Indonesia in such a short time span.'

The tsunami struck coastal towns of Banten and Lampung provinces on Saturday night. News reports so far are citing at least 280 dead and more than 1,000 people injured.

'ADB continues to stand with the people and the Government of Indonesia in this difficult time,' Mr. Nakao said. 'Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. ADB is ready to provide support to the government and affected people as necessary.'

ADB approved a $500 million emergency assistance loan in November to support the Government of Indonesia's recovery and rehabilitation in Lombok and Central Sulawesi following recent disasters. These included a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara province, in August, and a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Central Sulawesi province in September. The disasters claimed the lives of more than 2,600 people, injured some 18,000 people, and displaced more than 550,000.

Indonesia was hardest hit by an earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 225,000 people in 11 countries on 26 December 2004. ADB responded to the crisis by launching the largest grant program in its history, with about $900 million in approved assistance and cofinanced funds for tsunami-affected countries, of which 81% was grant funding.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region. In 2017, ADB operations totaled $32.2 billion, including $11.9 billion in cofinancing.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 09:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47aChina fourth quarter business confidence index lowest since second quarter of 2017 - central bank survey
RE
10:35aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sends Condolences to Indonesia in Wake of Tsunami Disaster
PU
09:57aEuro, yen gain as U.S. political uncertainty weighs on dollar
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:57aThai November factory output growth seen slowing to 1.5 percent year-on-year
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:30aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Home Affairs on congestion at Beit Bridge
PU
08:00aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and GEF make “greener” toys in Belarus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : Euronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for $711 million
3European shares dip in thin holiday trade
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 'Powering Jobs' campaign launched

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.