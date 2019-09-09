Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Strong Public Institutions Critical to Providing Effective Public Services in Southeast Asia — ADB–OECD Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (10 September 2019) - Governments in Southeast Asia are strengthening their governance structures and institutional capacity to deliver better services to their people, according to a joint report published today by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Government at a Glance: Southeast Asia 2019 provides internationally comparable data on government resources, processes, and outcomes on public governance in member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The report covers 34 indicators in areas such as public services, including promoting digital government, creating more transparency, and providing better work opportunities for women.

ASEAN members are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

'Strengthening public institutional capacities is critical to all operations, and ADB remains committed to supporting our developing member countries in improving public sector management functions and financial stability, while promoting more effective, timely, corruption-free, and citizen-centric delivery of public services,' said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Mr. Bambang Susantono.

Recent OECD reports highlight the importance of strengthening public sector institutional capacities in ASEAN to improve the quality of life for citizens and foster more equal societies. This report aims to guide public sector reforms and support the achievement of citizen-centric governments.

Seven Southeast Asian countries have introduced digital identification tools and only two have fully integrated their online portals to improve public services and make government services more accessible to the public.

Budget transparency, a key component for open government, allows citizens to access information on how public money is raised, allocated, and used. All Southeast Asian countries publish their approved budget. Eight countries publish citizens' guides to the budget, which explain in plain language the objectives of the budget and provide information to help citizens understand the budgeting process and assess its impact on their lives. However, only half of them provide economic information, such as the methodology and economic assumptions of the fiscal projections supporting the budget.

All countries are working closely with the private sector to build new infrastructure through public-private partnerships (PPPs), but only half perform relative assessments to evaluate whether PPPs are more efficient than the traditional infrastructure procurement system. The report suggests further analyses and assessments are needed for informed decision making to improve infrastructure management.

The report shows that women are well-represented in the public sector workforce in ASEAN, although they face significant barriers in reaching senior leadership positions. In 2016, almost half (47%) of the public sector posts in ASEAN countries were held by women. However, only 10% of ministerial positions were held by women, compared to 28% in OECD countries. On average, women held 20% of parliamentary seats in ASEAN countries in 2018, just 1.7 percentage points higher than in 2008.

'The report brings together OECD's expertise in collecting, processing, and analyzing information on public governance practices, and ADB's knowledge and experience in governance and public sector management in the Asia and Pacific region,' said OECD's Director of Public Governance Mr. Marcos Bonturi. OECD, who has conducted similar reports in Latin America and the Caribbean.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 03:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aOPUS INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANTS : Te Wiki o te Reo Māori
PU
12:10aInvesting in climate adaptation can spur trillions in benefits - report
RE
09/09EXCLUSIVE : Repsol in advanced talks to buy Exxon assets in Gulf of Mexico - sources
RE
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Samoa Partner to Enhance Safety, Security of Apia Port
PU
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Launches 50th Edition of Asia-Pacific Statistical Report and New Database
PU
09/09ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Strong Public Institutions Critical to Providing Effective Public Services in Southeast Asia — ADB–OECD Report
PU
09/09ERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Goldfields Gas Pipeline - Quarterly Reference Tariff Variation - 1 October 2019
PU
09/09RETAIL SALES SURVEY IN JULY 2019 : Retail Sales Growth Accelerating
PU
09/09Asian stocks mostly weaker on steep Chinese factory price declines
RE
09/09Indonesia's July retail sales grow 2.4% year on year - central bank survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
2Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite
3PEUGEOT : Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
4Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
5SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO over valuation concerns - FT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group