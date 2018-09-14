Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Support to Improve Water Supply, Sanitation in 6 More Towns in Lao PDR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 06:58am CEST

VIENTIANE, LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC (14 September 2018)- The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Board of Directors has approved an additional financing of $30.5 million, in the form of a grant, to help the government improve water supply and sanitation in the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR).

The additional financing will make it possible for the government to add six more towns, benefiting 100,000 urban residents, to an ongoing Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project, which has been supported by a $35 million loan approved by ADB in 2013. So far, the project has helped provincial water utilities-also called provincial nam papas-provide more effective and efficient water supply and sanitation services, which has benefited 110,000 urban residents from nine towns in the Lao PDR.

'Water supply and sanitation is a basic urban service, which contributes to economic growth, especially in the Lao PDR, where one-third of the country's population resides in towns,' said ADB Urban Development Specialist for Water Supply and Sanitation Mr. Javier Coloma Brotons. 'Built on the project's improvements and achievements in the last five years, this additional financing will continue to strengthen provincial nam papas and expand residents' access to climate- and disaster-resilient water supply and sanitation services.'

The project supports the government's goal of supplying piped water to 90% of urban areas and sanitation to all urban areas by 2030. Apart from expanding the number of project areas and beneficiaries, the additional financing will also add 150 kilometers (km)-400 km in total-more of water supply distribution pipelines in the project towns.

The additional financing is comprised of a $23.14 million grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) and a $7.36 million grant focused on climate adaptation efforts from the ADF Disaster Risk Reduction Fund. The expanded project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region. In 2017, ADB operations totaled $32.2 billion, including $11.9 billion in cofinancing.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 04:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:57aChina's Investment in Factories, Railways Grows at Slowest in 25 Years -- Update
DJ
07:53aINNOVATIVE VOLUNTEERISM IS ESSENTIAL FOR AFRICA&RSQUO;S DEVELOPMENT : 4 Take-Aways from the first UNV VConnect Forum
PU
07:22aJapan's Abe gets middling marks on his economic performance from analysts - Reuters poll
RE
07:13aChargePoint to grow global EV charging network to 2.5 million
RE
07:04aMillions of Americans still trapped in debt-logged homes ten years after crisis
RE
06:58aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Approves Additional Support for Maritime Infrastructure in Tuvalu
PU
06:58aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Support to Improve Water Supply, Sanitation in 6 More Towns in Lao PDR
PU
06:18aMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Sime Darby Plantation
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:11aOil prices claw back on supply concerns though but demand worries drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
5Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.