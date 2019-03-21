Log in
ADB Asian Development Bank : and AIIB Presidents Discuss Strategic and Operational Issues

03/21/2019 | 03:40am EDT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (21 March 2019)- Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Mr. Takehiko Nakao and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Mr. Jin Liqun met today in ADB's headquarters and discussed a range of strategic and operational issues.

Mr. Nakao and Mr. Jin signed the Cofinancing Framework Agreement For Sovereign Operations that will guide overall cofinancing arrangements between the two institutions going forward, including regular meetings to discuss cofinancing matters.

So far, ADB and AIIB have cofinanced 5 projects, comprising 4 sovereign loans in Bangladesh, Georgia, India, and Pakistan, and one collaborative transaction in Myanmar through ADB's Private Sector Operations Department. Further cofinancing for sovereign and nonsovereign projects is being actively pursued.

ADB and AIIB signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Strengthening Cooperation in May 2016. ADB has shared with AIIB its experiences and practices regarding environmental and social safeguards, procurement, treasury operations, institutional issues, and governance.

Mr. Jin's delegation also met and had close discussions with ADB vice presidents and senior staff from ADB's Office of Cofinancing Operations; Strategy, Policy, and Review Department; and regional departments.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:39:01 UTC
