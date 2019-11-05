Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : to Support New Solar Project in Tuvalu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:11am EST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (5 November 2019)- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $6 million grant to the Government of Tuvalu to help fund expanded access to modern energy services; improve the quality, reliability, and climate resilience of the energy sector, and reduce the country's heavy reliance on fossil fuels for power generation, while making the cost of power generation more affordable.

The Increasing Access to Renewable Energy Project will reduce diesel generation and increase the renewable energy contribution from 15% to 32% in Funafuti and from around 70% to over 90% in Tuvalu's outer islands.

'The project is the first ADB-supported energy sector project in Tuvalu,' said the Director of ADB's Pacific Energy Division Mr. Olly Norojono. 'It will increase the utilization of renewable energy in the country and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country's power subsector.'

The grant will fund the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems in Funafuti as well as the implementation of climate resilient, ground-mounted, solar photovoltaic systems in the outer islands of Nukufetau, Nukulaelae, and Nui. The systems will allow short, regular periods of energy being generated from renewable sources, which is a positive step towards the country's target of 100% renewable energy penetration.

The project will also strengthen the institutional capacity of Tuvalu Electricity Corporation by training staff in inclusive renewable energy project development and implementation. When the project is complete, 35% of the electricity delivered to the people of Tuvalu during daylight hours will be from clean renewable energy sources.

The project is one of a series of renewable energy projects being financed under ADB's Pacific Renewable Energy Investment Facility, which was developed in response to the growing demand from the region for energy finance. The facility also provides innovative financing mechanisms and upscale support for sector reform in the smallest 11 Pacific island countries consisting of the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

ADB has supported Tuvalu since 1993, committing $7.9 million in loans, $42.3 million in grants, and $8.6 million in technical assistance. ADB's grant is sourced from the Asian Development Fund, with the Government of Tuvalu contributing $480,000 to the project.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aFEAS FEDERATION OF EURO ASIAN STOCK EXCHANGES : Bucharest Stock Exchange partners with energy and financial organizations to establish the company that will act as the Central Counterparty
PU
02:37aSouth Africa's rand edges firmer as post Moody's begin to wane
RE
02:37aWho might succeed Carney to run Britain's central bank?
RE
02:37aSouth African fuel prices to drop in November
RE
02:35aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Openness and Cooperation for a Shared Future
PU
02:32aDISSENTERS SAW BANK OF KOREA POLICY AS EASY ENOUGH : October meeting minutes
RE
02:32aUK consumers keep lid on spending in October - surveys
RE
02:30aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Lithuanian and Czech Foreign Ministers agree to expand bilateral cooperation
PU
02:30aNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Electric pest fencing
PU
02:26aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Monetary Policy Statement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
4PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
5OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Declined on Year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group