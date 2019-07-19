Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : to Support the Enforcement of Mongolia's Gender Equality Law Through Engagement with CSOs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 12:20am EDT

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA (19 July 2019) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Mongolia today signed a $500,000 technical assistance (TA) program to help civil society organizations (CSOs) implement gender equality programs at national, sector, and local levels in Mongolia.

Ministry of Finance Director General Mr. Batkhuu Idesh, National Committee on Gender Equality Secretariat Head Ms. Enkhbayar Tumur-Ulzii, and ADB Deputy Country Director for Mongolia Mr. Declan Magee signed the TA effectiveness letter in Ulaanbaatar.

'This technical assistance is ADB's third standalone project promoting gender equality in Mongolia that is financed by the Government of Japan through the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction,' said Mr. Magee. 'It is closely aligned with one of the key operational priorities of ADB's Strategy 2030-to accelerate progress in gender equality.'

The technical assistance on Moving Gender Equality Forward Through Civil Society Engagement will extend ADB's collaboration with CSOs nationwide through focused training programs and innovative, pro-poor, socially inclusive, and gender-responsive 'learning-by-doing' approaches.

The project will build on previous ADB support to ensure the practical application of the policy documents on gender equality at national, sector, and local levels, while fostering the sustainability of the policies. It will also complement ongoing regional technical assistance for deepening civil society engagement for development effectiveness.

ADB has actively engaged with the National Committee on Gender Equality of Mongolia since 2009, including by supporting the design and adoption of the country's gender equality law, as well as capacity building for effective law enforcement.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 04:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Support the Enforcement of Mongolia's Gender Equality Law Through Engagement with CSOs
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aSouthEast Asia stocks rise as Fed official stokes rate-cut bets
RE
07/19U.S.-China officials discuss trade; Mnuchin eyes possible in-person talks
RE
07/18Asia stocks firm as Fed props up rate cut expectations
RE
07/18Asia stocks firm as Fed props up rate cut expectations
RE
07/18From beer to pens, South Koreans boycott Japanese brands as diplomatic row intensifies
RE
07/18EXCLUSIVE : IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
RE
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : GM's mid-engine Corvettes roar onstage to take on Europeans
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About