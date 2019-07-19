ADB Asian Development Bank : to Support the Enforcement of Mongolia's Gender Equality Law Through Engagement with CSOs

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA (19 July 2019) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Mongolia today signed a $500,000 technical assistance (TA) program to help civil society organizations (CSOs) implement gender equality programs at national, sector, and local levels in Mongolia.

Ministry of Finance Director General Mr. Batkhuu Idesh, National Committee on Gender Equality Secretariat Head Ms. Enkhbayar Tumur-Ulzii, and ADB Deputy Country Director for Mongolia Mr. Declan Magee signed the TA effectiveness letter in Ulaanbaatar.

'This technical assistance is ADB's third standalone project promoting gender equality in Mongolia that is financed by the Government of Japan through the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction,' said Mr. Magee. 'It is closely aligned with one of the key operational priorities of ADB's Strategy 2030-to accelerate progress in gender equality.'

The technical assistance on Moving Gender Equality Forward Through Civil Society Engagement will extend ADB's collaboration with CSOs nationwide through focused training programs and innovative, pro-poor, socially inclusive, and gender-responsive 'learning-by-doing' approaches.

The project will build on previous ADB support to ensure the practical application of the policy documents on gender equality at national, sector, and local levels, while fostering the sustainability of the policies. It will also complement ongoing regional technical assistance for deepening civil society engagement for development effectiveness.

ADB has actively engaged with the National Committee on Gender Equality of Mongolia since 2009, including by supporting the design and adoption of the country's gender equality law, as well as capacity building for effective law enforcement.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.