Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADB Finances Largest Private Gas Power Plant to Improve Access to Energy in Bangladesh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:06am EDT
ADB Finances Largest Private Gas Power Plant to Improve Access to Energy in Bangladesh
News Release | 31 July 2020

DHAKA, BANGLADESH (31 July 2020) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $200 million financing package with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited (RBLPL) to build and operate a 718-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle gas-fired power plant in Bangladesh. The project will ease ongoing energy shortages and drive further private sector investments in the country's power sector.

The assistance comprises a $100 million loan from ADB and a further $100 million loan from the Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP), which will be administered by ADB. The financing agreement was signed by the Director of Infrastructure Finance, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia at ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Shantanu Chakraborty, and Chief Executive Officer of RBLPL, Ranjan Lohar. The project is cofinanced by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation as well as four commercial banks, with insurance for the commercial banks provided by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.

'This highly energy efficient project will help address a widening gap between the demand and supply of electricity in Bangladesh, which is critical for continued industrial and economic growth,' said Mr. Chakraborty. 'ADB has been instrumental in mobilizing crucial commercial financing, incorporating best practices in environmental and social standards, and establishing precedents for future financings of similar large scale projects in Bangladesh by boosting investor and lender confidence.'

'RBLPL is privileged to have the support of international development banks including ADB for this power plant project in Bangladesh,' said Mr. Lohar. 'Through the project, RBLPL aims to contribute towards the country's robust economic growth.'

Despite a significant increase in installed generation capacity in Bangladesh over the past decade, demand for electricity is not yet fully met through domestic supply. To help close the gap, the Government of Bangladesh continues to emphasize greater private sector investments in power generation. The plant will be located on the banks of the Meghna River, southeast of Dhaka. It will boost national generation capacity by about 4%, reducing the need for electricity imports and the use of environmentally harmful and expensive fuels like coal and oil. ADB has been involved in this project as a leading anchor lender since the early stages of its development.

LEAP was established in 2016 with a $1.5 billion capital commitment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. It is focused on delivering high quality and sustainable private sector infrastructure projects that reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency, and offer accessible and affordable health care, education, and communication services to ADB's developing member countries.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Subjects

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:47aOCEAN POLICY RESEARCH INSTITUTE PUBLISHES "SELECTIONS : White Paper on the Oceans and Ocean Policy in Japan 2020"
PR
01:46a31.07.2020 - INTERIM REPORT : January - June 2020
PU
01:46aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Full year 2019-20 results
PU
01:46aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 published in newspapers – Indian Express and Financial Express
PU
01:46aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Statement of Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Rights Issue published in newspapers – Indian Express, Financial Express and Loksatta
PU
01:46aKRESTA : KRS ASX Announcement – 3Y Directors Interest Notice
PU
01:46aBNP PARIBAS : Press release 2Q20 results
PU
01:45aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
01:45aRIB SOFTWARE : looks back on a very successful first half of 2020 and shows a strong revenue increase of 42.6% to ? 131.9 million
EQ
01:44aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Swung to 1st Half Loss, Can't Give Guidance For Year
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
5Asian stocks falter as global growth fears temper tech boost
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group