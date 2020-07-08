Log in
ADB President, Niue Premier Discuss COVID-19 Response

07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT
ADB President, Niue Premier Discuss COVID-19 Response
News Release | 8 July 2020

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (8 July 2020)- Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi today discussed how ADB can continue to support the country as it mitigates the impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr. Asakawa congratulated Mr. Tagelagi on his election in June and the government's proactive efforts to prevent an outbreak in the country, which remains free of COVID-19 cases. Mr. Asakawa also commended the Government of Niue's Finance Response Package for responding to COVID-19 and associated economic and fiscal challenges.

'Niue remains vulnerable to the pandemic, due to its small size, remoteness, and reliance on tourism,' said Mr. Asakawa. 'ADB stands ready to support the government through technical and advisory assistance or emergency support through the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.'

On 13 April, ADB announced an enhanced package of $20 billion to help its members cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped to provide Niue with $93,000 for essential medical supplies and equipment, including COVID-19 test kits, personal protective equipment, and ventilators. Niue is eligible for more assistance from ADB to combat COVID-19 should it be needed.

Niue became ADB's 68th member in March 2019. ADB is supporting an assessment of government public financial management systems and a study to improve Niue's main port.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:01 UTC
