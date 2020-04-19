Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADB Provides $1 Million in Relief for Vanuatu After Cyclone Harold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

News Release | 20 April 2020

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (20 April 2020) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today announced a $1 million grant to the Government of Vanuatu to help fund priority recovery activities following Tropical Cyclone Harold, which tore through the center of Vanuatu on 6 April.

The cyclone affected Ambrym, Malakula, Paama, Ambae, Pentecost, Maewo, Malo, and the large island of Espiritu Santo, where the country's second-largest city, Luganville, is located.

'As we grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, we must be vigilant and responsive to natural disasters that may occur at any time,' said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. 'Our Pacific developing member countries are among the most vulnerable countries, globally, to the effects of climate change and ADB stands ready to provide further assistance for Vanuatu to rebuild following the cyclone.'

Cyclone Harold destroyed essential water and power infrastructure, and severely damaged roads, schools, health facilities, homes, livestock, and garden crops. The grant assistance will help restore essential services, assist cleanup efforts, and provide humanitarian supplies to those most vulnerable.

Early damage assessments indicate at least 159,000 people were exposed to the Category 5 storm, which inflicted winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour on a large number of populated islands. Entire villages have been flattened and up to 70% of houses and structures in Luganville have been damaged, on top of serious flooding and crop damage.

ADB's funding comes from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which provides quick-disbursing grants to assist ADB's developing member countries in meeting immediate expenses to restore life-saving services to affected populations following a declared disaster and in augmenting aid provided by other donors in times of natural crisis.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 02:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pChina to prevent short-term economic shocks from becoming long-term stagnation
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:10pU.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
10:53pChina cuts key rate for second time this year, more easing likely
RE
10:46pAsia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed
RE
10:45pAsia shares turn quietly cautious, U.S. crude crushed
RE
10:40pU.S. oil falls more than 10% to lows not seen since 1999
RE
10:27pHDFC Bank 4Q Net Rose 16% Thank Partly To Wholesale Business
DJ
10:21pU.S. Suspends Tariffs for Some Importers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
4MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group