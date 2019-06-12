ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

Three oral presentations and one poster presentation



Pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based antibody drug conjugates demonstrate potential for the treatment of relapsed or refractory lymphomas as single agents and in combination therapies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that data on ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) have been selected for four presentations at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (15-ICML), which is being held June 18-22, 2019, in Lugano, Switzerland.

Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at ADC Therapeutics, said, “We are pleased to be presenting compelling data at 15-ICML from our 183-patient Phase I clinical trial of ADCT-402 in relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma (including 139 patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma), as well as our 128-patient Phase I clinical trial of ADCT-301 in relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (including 77 patients with Hodgkin lymphoma). Based on these data, ADCT-402 is now in an ongoing pivotal Phase II trial and we plan to commence a pivotal Phase II trial of ADCT-301 later this summer. In addition, new preclinical studies highlight the potential of these novel ADCs for the treatment of lymphomas as both single agents and in combination with other targeted drugs. The data reinforce our position as a leader in the development of next generation PBD-based ADCs and the strength of our hematology franchise, which now also includes ADCT-602 in a Phase I clinical trial for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”

Oral Presentations

Title: Analysis of Efficacy and Safety of Loncastuximab Tesirine (ADCT-402) by Demographic and Clinical Characteristics in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 054

Session: Session 4 – Treatment with Novel Antibodies

Date/Time: Thursday, June 20, 16:25 CEST

Location: Room A, Cinema Corso Auditorium and Aula Magna

Presenter: John Radford MD, FRCP, Department of Medical Oncology, The University of Manchester and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK

Title: Analysis of Clinical Determinants Driving Safety and Efficacy of Camidanlumab Tesirine (ADCT-301, Cami) in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL)

Abstract Number: 055

Session: Session 4 – Treatment with Novel Antibodies

Date/Time: Thursday, June 20, 16:40 CEST

Location: Room A, Cinema Corso Auditorium and Aula Magna

Presenter: Graham Collins, MB, BS, DPhil, Department of Clinical Haematology, Oxford University Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK

Title: The Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Loncastuximab Tesirine (ADCT-402) Targeting CD19 Shows Strong In Vitro Anti-Lymphoma Activity Both as Single Agents and In Combination

Abstract Number: 084

Session: Focus On Non-Clinical New Drugs

Date/Time: Thursday, June 20, 17:55 CEST

Location: Auditorium (USI Universitá)

Presenter: Chiara Tarantelli, PhD, Università della Svizzera italiana, Institute of Oncology Research

Poster Presentation

Title: The Anti-CD25 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Camidanlumab Tesirine (ADCT-301) Presents a

Strong Preclinical Activity Both as Single Agent and In Combination in Lymphoma Cell Lines

Poster Number: 270

Session: Poster Session

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 19, 12:00-17:00 CEST; Thursday, June 20, 9:00-17:00 CEST; Friday, June 21, 9:00-18:30 CEST

Location: Marquee

Presenter: Filippo Spriano, PhD, Institute of Oncology Research

About ADCT-402

ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to human CD19, conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer toxin. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ADCT-402 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The PBD-based warhead has the ability to form highly cytotoxic DNA interstrand cross-links, blocking cell division and resulting in cell death. ADCT-402 is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) ( NCT03589469 ), a Phase Ib trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) ( NCT03684694 ) and a Phase Ib trial in combination with durvalumab in patients with R/R DLBCL, MCL or follicular lymphoma ( NCT03685344 ). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to ADCT-402 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL and MCL.

About ADCT-301

ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 (HuMax®-TAC, licensed from Genmab A/S), conjugated to the pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer payload tesirine. Once bound to a CD25-expressing cell, ADCT-301 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. The intra-tumor release of its PBD warhead may cause bystander killing of neighboring tumor cells. In addition, the PBD warhead will trigger immunogenic cell death, which in turn will strengthen the immune response against tumor cells. ADCT-301 is being evaluated in ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma ( NCT02432235 ), as well as a Phase Ib clinical trial in solid tumors ( NCT03621982 ).

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors with significant unmet medical need. The Company’s ADCs are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens present on particular tumor cells with a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based warheads via a chemical linker. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase II clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and a deep pipeline of other preclinical ADCs in development. ADC Therapeutics reported encouraging clinical data, including manageable tolerability profiles and strong single-agent anti-tumor activity for its 183-patient Phase I trial of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and 128-patient Phase I trial of ADCT-301 (camidanlumab tesirine) in multiple subtypes of lymphoma at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The Company is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, San Francisco and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.adctherapeutics.com .

