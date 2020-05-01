Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADC Therapeutics : Announces a $115 Million Convertible Credit Facility with Deerfield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 07:05am EDT

EQS Group-News: ADC Therapeutics SA / Key word(s): Financing
ADC Therapeutics Announces a $115 Million Convertible Credit Facility with Deerfield

01.05.2020 / 13:00

ADC Therapeutics Announces a $115 Million Convertible Credit Facility with Deerfield


Lausanne, Switzerland, May 1, 2020 - ADC Therapeutics SA, a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that it entered into a $115 million Convertible Credit Facility (the "Convertible Credit Facility") with funds affiliated with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (collectively, "Deerfield").

Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics, said, "We are delighted to add Deerfield as one of our long-term financial partners as we prepare for the submission of a Biologics License Application for Lonca to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. To that end, we are continuing to build out our commercial organization for the launch of Lonca, if approved, in mid-2021 while advancing our diversified pipeline of novel ADCs for patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors."

Under the Convertible Credit Facility, Deerfield agreed to extend senior secured convertible term loans (the "convertible loans") to the Company in two separate disbursements, each subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. Deerfield agreed to extend (i) an initial disbursement of convertible loans to the Company in the amount of $65.0 million upon completion of an initial public offering by the Company and satisfaction of certain other conditions and (ii) a subsequent disbursement of convertible loans to the Company in the amount of $50.0 million upon receipt of regulatory approval for Lonca and satisfaction of certain other conditions.


About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers with significant unmet need. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Company's lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 45.5% interim overall response rate (ORR), which exceeded the target primary endpoint. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Company's second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown an 86.5% ORR in HL patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/.


Investors Contact
Amanda Hamilton
ADC Therapeutics
amanda.hamilton@adctherapeutics.com
Tel: +1 917-288-7023


EU Media Contact
Alexandre Müller
Dynamics Group
amu@dynamicsgroup.ch
Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231


USA Media Contact
Annie Starr
6 Degrees
astarr@6degreespr.com
Tel.: +1 973-415-8838

Additional features:

Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NBJQLMFQXM
Document title: ADCT_1.5.2020

End of Corporate News

1034733  01.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034733&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:29aKVH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:28aNEWELL BRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aMONEYGRAM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:26aNATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:25aCHARTER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25aLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:24aCENTERRA GOLD : Records Net Earnings of $20.0 million or $0.07 per Common Share, Adjusted Net EarningsNG of $46.4 million or $0.16 per Common Share and Cash from Operations of $121.1 million
PU
07:24aBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Q1 2020 Earnings
PU
07:24aEnvision Healthcare Continues to Answer America's Call for COVID-19 Care
BU
07:23aHILL-ROM : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group