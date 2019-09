By Josh Beckerman



Switzerland-based biotechnology company ADC Therapeutics SA has filed for an initial public offering.

ADC focuses on hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

The company plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol ADCT. The filing lists an amount of $150 million.

Auven Therapeutics owns 42.7% stake of ADC. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) owns 7.1%.

