ADC to Launch New SaaS Platform, FreshIQ™; Market's First Cloud FIM Solution

Applied Data Corporation (ADC), a leading provider of Fresh Item Management (FIM) solutions for Grocery and C-Stores, announces they will be launching the industry’s first FIM SaaS platform on March 2nd, 2020. The platform consists of six solution pillars for recipe management, scales/labeling, production planning, inventory/waste management, food traceability, and fresh ordering.

“We felt the need to celebrate our 30 years in the industry with a platform that truly reflects where the market is headed, and we’ve done that with offering a true-SaaS platform. This not only allows our clients to regularly be on the most recent version of our software but gives them access to new tools like mobile applications, AI forecasting capabilities and real-time intelligent analytics to optimize efficiencies of their stores,” said Shamus Hines, CEO of ADC.

Previously ADC had been operating an on-premise solution, InterStore. “It was important to our clients that we brought over all of the product modules from InterStore, but with enhanced features and functionality. We’ve not only been able to do that, but we’ve added an intuitive user interface with improved workflows for high in-store adoption,” says Joydeep Roy, CTO, at ADC.

ADC has already seen a high adoption rate with over 50% of their client base already committed to move to their SaaS platform, FreshIQ, within the first year. “Our customers are seeing tremendous value in upgrading to SaaS. The biggest drivers for this move that we are seeing are the removal of cumbersome upgrades, the elimination of costly hardware and maintenance expenses that come with on-premise solutions, and offering the most user-friendly solution on the market,” said Brad Swingruber, SVP Sales, at ADC.

ADC plans to have five more FreshIQ upgrades in 2020 with exciting new functionalities such as made to order (MTO) kitchen management tools, layered inventory tracking, rest API library, and an enhanced dashboarding and reporting infrastructure.

About ADC

To us, it’s all about fresh. We are fresh food technology innovators and our platform, FreshIQ, allows you to effectively plan, prepare, analyze, and deliver the fresh food items your shoppers want. This all-in-one platform is easy to use and leverages our thirty years of industry expertise to bring you the most robust, cloud solution on the market. ADC is deployed in more than 120 grocery and conveniences store chains and 15,000 locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005681/en/