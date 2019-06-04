Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADF Australian Dairy Farmers : Australian Dairy Farmers reacts to new Coles milk supply arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

Wednesday June 5 2019

Australian Dairy Farmers reacts to new Coles milk supply arrangement

For Immediate Release

Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) believes that more competition for milk is healthy and that this Coles initiative to source milk for Coles Brand 2 and 3 litre products directly from farmers in Victoria and South and Central NSW, has the potential for greater transparency within the dairy supply chain between farmers and retailers.

We are hopeful that Coles will use this measure to build closer relationships with farmers, but we are seeking further engagement on how the initiative will work.

Coles has confirmed that this new arrangement will not change their commitment to pass the 10 cent increase to their 2 and 3L fresh milk brand back to suppliers in other regions via their processor.

However, Coles must also commit to ensuring that $1-a-litre milk never returns to their shelves after the price was raised to $1.10 per litre in March.

The most unsustainable part of the dairy industry is the lack of value being returned to farmers through the domestic market.

It is imperative that value is delivered through the supply chain, with farmers receiving their fair share for the hard work, risk and investment that they have in this industry. This includes farmers securing their fair share of future retail price increases across the dairy cabinet.

Coles has also announced it will invest $1.9 million through a new Coles Sustainable Dairy Development Group to fund research into improving the sustainability of Australia's dairy industry.

ADF would welcome the opportunity to work with Coles in ensuring this new development group delivers productivity gains to dairy farmers across Australia.

-ends-

For further information, contact:

Ashley Mackinnon

Media & Communications Manager, Australian Dairy Farmers

Tel: 0407 766 153

Email: media@australiandairyfarmers.com.au

Disclaimer

ADF - Australian Dairy Farmers Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 02:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pAsian stocks bounce on Wall Street's Fed cheer; dollar stays weak
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11pNikkei rallies as Fed rate cut hopes lift sentiment, cyclical stocks
RE
10:58pADF AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMERS : Australian Dairy Farmers reacts to new Coles milk supply arrangement
PU
10:28pSouth Korea extends tax cut on car buyers to boost consumption
RE
10:27pAustralian economy grows at slowest pace since the global financial crisis
RE
10:22pChina May Caixin Services PMI 52.7 Vs. 54.5 in April
DJ
10:21pLawmakers Set Their Sights on Facial Recognition -- Journal Report
DJ
10:18pPRESS RELEASE | JUNE 04, 2019 PERÍODO DE ACCESO RESTRINGIDO : Nuevos estimados de población La Oficina del Censo ofrecerá a los miembros de la prensa un período de acceso restringido para información de los nuevos estimados de población del 2018.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Image-Recognition Technology May Not Be as Secure as We Think -- Journal Report
5KEMPER CORP : KEMPER : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About